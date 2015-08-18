エディション:
Earth from space

The dancing lights of the aurora borealis is shown as the sun emerges from behind the earth August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 8月 19日 Wednesday
Tropical Storm Bill in the Gulf of Mexico is seen approaching the coast of Texas June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 6月 17日 Wednesday
The continent of Australia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 Tuesday
An aurora June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 6月 25日 Thursday
The Milky Way is seen September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2014年 10月 2日 Thursday
Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 4月 2日 Thursday
An aurora June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 6月 25日 Thursday
The big island of Hawaii February 28, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 Thursday
North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated picture. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2014年 8月 15日 Friday
The sun reflects off the water July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

Reuters / 2014年 7月 17日 Thursday
Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / 2013年 3月 23日 Saturday
The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC

Reuters / 2011年 11月 15日 Tuesday
The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2011年 9月 24日 Saturday
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / 2013年 3月 21日 Thursday
Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / 2013年 3月 23日 Saturday
An undated composite image shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / 2012年 5月 18日 Friday
Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / 2013年 3月 21日 Thursday
Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Reuters / 2013年 1月 9日 Wednesday
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2010年 2月 13日 Saturday
A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2013年 1月 15日 Tuesday
Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2011年 11月 3日 Thursday
Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2011年 9月 28日 Wednesday
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2011年 9月 5日 Monday
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2010年 9月 11日 Saturday
The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2011年 7月 22日 Friday
The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2010年 2月 11日 Thursday
A night time view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, with the Mediterranean Sea representing most of the visible water in the view, and the Adriatic Sea to the right of center October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2010年 11月 16日 Tuesday
A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2009年 9月 5日 Saturday
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2013年 8月 31日 Saturday
Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2011年 9月 28日 Wednesday
スライドショーランキング