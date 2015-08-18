Earth from space
The dancing lights of the aurora borealis is shown as the sun emerges from behind the earth August 15, 2015. more
Tropical Storm Bill in the Gulf of Mexico is seen approaching the coast of Texas June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott more
The continent of Australia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA
An aurora June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout
The Milky Way is seen September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samanthamore
An aurora June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout
The big island of Hawaii February 28, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout
North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated picture. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
The sun reflects off the water July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC
The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
An undated composite image shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A tomore
Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the Imore
A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northernmore
Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta anmore
Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2more
The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on imore
The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Smore
A night time view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, with the Mediterranean Sea representing most of the visibmore
A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUmore
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 20more
次のスライドショー
Action Putin
A look at Russia's premiere tough guy.
Ballerinas of Crackland
Girls from Sao Paulo's "Crackland" neighborhood learn to jump and plie to escape their impoverished favela.
Conscious clubbing
A new movement aims to create the energy and community of electronic dance parties with fruit smoothies and coffee instead of drugs and alcohol.
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
その他のスライドショー
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.
After the fire
Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.