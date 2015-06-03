Editor's choice

City municipal employees remove iron grills covered with "lovelocks" on the Pont des Arts which crosses over the River Seine in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. The bridge is closed from June 1 to June 8 and the padlocks which hang on the bridge will be removed by city municipal employees. A city hall campaign to save the bridges of Paris from the weight of hundreds of thousands of brass "love locks" has not checked the ardour of droves of tourists, who continue to view the City of Light as the City of Love. Iron grills lining the bridges have since 2008 been increasingly covered by brass locks purporting to symbolize the unending love of visiting tourists. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

