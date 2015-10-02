Editor's Choice

エディション:
Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg,Oregon October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg,Oregon October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Refugees and migrants struggle to jump off an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
Refugees and migrants struggle to jump off an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 2, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
An Israeli border policeman uses pepper spray on a Palestinian man during clashes near the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 2, 2015. An Israeli police spokesman said on Friday that Palestinian males under the age of 40 were banned access to al-Aqsa mosque and extra policemen were deployed around the Old City following the deadly shooting of an Israeli couple on Thursday night in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
An Israeli border policeman uses pepper spray on a Palestinian man during clashes near the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz October 2, 2015. An Israeli police spokesman said on Friday that Palestinian males under the age of 40 were banned access to al-Aqsa mosque and extra policemen were deployed around the Old City following the deadly shooting of an Israeli couple on Thursday night in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Fisherman Dominick Manfredini prepares to fish at daybreak at the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park as heavy rain falls in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, October 2, 2015. Rapidly changing weather conditions have officials and residents worried as possible heavy flooding is expected through the weekend and with Hurricane Joaquin looming off the East coast of the United States. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
Fisherman Dominick Manfredini prepares to fish at daybreak at the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park as heavy rain falls in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, October 2, 2015. Rapidly changing weather conditions have officials and residents worried as possible heavy flooding is expected through the weekend and with Hurricane Joaquin looming off the East coast of the United States. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A woman mourns near the fresh grave of Eitam and Na'ama Henkin after their funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem October 2, 2015. The Israeli couple was shot dead while driving through the occupied West Bank late on Thursday and Israeli forces were searching the area for the suspected Palestinian attackers, authorities said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
A woman mourns near the fresh grave of Eitam and Na'ama Henkin after their funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem October 2, 2015. The Israeli couple was shot dead while driving through the occupied West Bank late on Thursday and Israeli forces were searching the area for the suspected Palestinian attackers, authorities said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 10月 1日 Thursday
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An honor guard opens the door as Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) enters a hall to attend a meeting with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 10月 1日 Thursday
An honor guard opens the door as Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) enters a hall to attend a meeting with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Members of the Alcochete forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal October 1, 2015. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
Members of the Alcochete forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal October 1, 2015. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Syrian refugee girls are wrapped with blankets following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
Syrian refugee girls are wrapped with blankets following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Piotr Dytko, 42, a miner who has has worked for 24 years in mines, looks on as he works about 500 meters underground at the Boleslaw Smialy coal mine, a unit of coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) in Laziska Gorne, Silesia, southern Poland September 11, 2015. Coal mining has taken centre stage in the campaign for this month's parliamentary election in Poland, an outsize political role that threatens the country's hard-won economic growth and reputation in Europe. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2015年 10月 1日 Thursday
Piotr Dytko, 42, a miner who has has worked for 24 years in mines, looks on as he works about 500 meters underground at the Boleslaw Smialy coal mine, a unit of coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) in Laziska Gorne, Silesia, southern Poland September 11, 2015. Coal mining has taken centre stage in the campaign for this month's parliamentary election in Poland, an outsize political role that threatens the country's hard-won economic growth and reputation in Europe. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A damaged building is seen after explosions hit Liucheng, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, September 30, 2015. A series of package bombs exploded on Wednesday in the southwest China city of Liuzhou, killing at least seven people and injuring 51, state media said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 10月 1日 Thursday
A damaged building is seen after explosions hit Liucheng, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, September 30, 2015. A series of package bombs exploded on Wednesday in the southwest China city of Liuzhou, killing at least seven people and injuring 51, state media said. REUTERS/Stringer
Peruvian shamans holding a figure of a Nino Jesus (Child Jesus) and a snake perform a ritual at the Rimac river to fight the negative effects of the Nino weather phenomena over Nature, in Lima, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
Peruvian shamans holding a figure of a Nino Jesus (Child Jesus) and a snake perform a ritual at the Rimac river to fight the negative effects of the Nino weather phenomena over Nature, in Lima, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2015年 10月 1日 Thursday
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which targeted a tunnel leading to the presidential house near the Petrol Station in Yemen's capital Sanaa, October 1, 2015. More than 4,500 Yemeni have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance began military operations in March, in what they said was an attempt to stop the Iranian-allied Houthi group from expanding in Yemen and to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had been pushed into exile in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which targeted a tunnel leading to the presidential house near the Petrol Station in Yemen's capital Sanaa, October 1, 2015. More than 4,500 Yemeni have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance began military operations in March, in what they said was an attempt to stop the Iranian-allied Houthi group from expanding in Yemen and to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had been pushed into exile in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A migrant man kisses a boy as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
A migrant man kisses a boy as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy in rough sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
President Barack Obama makes a statement about the shootings in Oregon from the White House in Washington October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
President Barack Obama makes a statement about the shootings in Oregon from the White House in Washington October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fog hangs above tents and makeshift shelters in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. Around 3,000 migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East are camped on the French side of the tunnel in Calais, trying to board vehicles heading for Britain via the tunnel and on ferries or by walking through the tunnel, even though security measures aimed at keeping them out have been stepped up. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
Fog hangs above tents and makeshift shelters in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. Around 3,000 migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East are camped on the French side of the tunnel in Calais, trying to board vehicles heading for Britain via the tunnel and on ferries or by walking through the tunnel, even though security measures aimed at keeping them out have been stepped up. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Red deer stag barks, with a female seen behind, in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six hundred animals. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
A Red deer stag barks, with a female seen behind, in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six hundred animals. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A BASE jumper leaps from the 300-metre high Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in which more than 100 people take part, on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 2, 2015. Slash-and-burn agriculture in neighbouring Indonesia has blanketed Malaysia and Singapore in a choking haze for weeks. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
A BASE jumper leaps from the 300-metre high Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in which more than 100 people take part, on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 2, 2015. Slash-and-burn agriculture in neighbouring Indonesia has blanketed Malaysia and Singapore in a choking haze for weeks. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind over west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind over west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boy studies at a window of his house at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, India, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
A boy studies at a window of his house at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, India, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A leaf falls onto a horse's head during a sunny autumn day in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2015年 10月 2日 Friday
A leaf falls onto a horse's head during a sunny autumn day in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
