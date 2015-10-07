Editor's choice
Palestinians stand on the razed home of a Palestinian militant in Jabel Mukaber, in an area of the West Bank tmore
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) kisses the forehead of Vice-President of the European Comore
A Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag as others take cover during clashes with the Israeli army at more
Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, gestures after arriving on a flimore
People participate in a torchlight procession from Ryesgade to Christiansborg Palace Square organized by Velkomore
Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Formore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with a fan's mobile phone after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italmore
First lady Michelle Obama hugs elementary school students after picking vegetables with them during the annualmore
A woman carries a sled used for sledding the white sand dunes of White Sands National Monument park area near more
The Amazon rain forest, bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in thismore
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settmore
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-more
A shirtless Xavier Broseta (2ndL), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air Frmore
A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts ofmore
Indian Air Force "Sarang" helicopters perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the more
Arthur B. MacDonald, professor Emeritus at Queen's University in Canada, speaks on the phone shortly after leamore
Orangutans walk as haze shrouds Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation camp in Nyaru Menteng, Indonesia's Centramore
An ultra-Orthodox Jew dances with a Torah scroll during the celebrations of Simchat Torah in a synagogue at Memore
Mexican comics, one of them dressed as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (front C), poke funmore
Relatives participate in the burial of Santos Etelvina Sontay, a victim of a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinulamore
Lawyer Amal Clooney (L) speaks with Laila Ali, the wife of Mohammed Nasheed, during a news conference in centrmore
A woman plays table tennis with Japan's Omron Corp's table tennis playing robot at CEATEC (Combined Exhibitionmore
A worker rests next to bags of charcoal at a retailers repacking shop in Las Pinas, Metro Manila, October 6, 2more
Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli police (not seen) during clashes in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusmore
A woman is reflected in Panasonic Corp's interactive mirror, which is able to apply virtual makeup and detect more
U.S. team members pose for group photo before the start of the first round of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf toumore
A couple stand near personal belongings in their water-damaged apartment the day after torrential rains causedmore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, October 6, 2015more
Hundreds of staff and students of the University of Hong Kong stage a silent protest against the university's more
Some 300 migrants walk through an underpass after arriving from Linz, Austria, at the central station in Passamore
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hugs Nicole Hockley (R), mother of Sandy Hook Elementarmore
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's more
Japan's Mount Fuji, surrounded by clouds, is seen from an airplane, October 6, 2015. Mount Fuji, at 3,776 metrmore
次のスライドショー
