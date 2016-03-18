Editor's choice
Students from a martial arts school practice Shaolin Kung Fu on cliffs in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China, Marmore
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appomore
A Steller sea lion eats fish during a press visit at the Marineland Zoo in Antibes before its reopening, six mmore
A Muslim woman pushes a buggy under a railway bridge in London, Britain March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermutmore
Refugees drag another refugee to the police, accusing him of abusing a young girl, at a makeshift camp at the more
A businessman stands at a pond in the Kyu-Shiba-rikyu Garden on a warm and sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, March 18more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointmore
Haze layers above the dwarf planet Pluto are seen in an undated image taken by the Ralph/Multispectral Visiblemore
Syrian refugee Radwan Sheikho, 30, is seen among tents at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Grmore
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder drinks some water as he testifies before a House Oversight and government Reformmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at an event declaring the construction of Ryomyong Street, in this photmore
Deputies of Socialist Party, observe a condom floating thrown from the stands, during a session at the congresmore
Thistlecrack ridden by Tom Scudamore on the way to winning the 3.30 Ryanair World Hurdle at Cheltenham Festivamore
A man transports a sculpture of Christ covered by a colorful cloth on a trolley cart, ahead of the upcoming Homore
An American man whose driver's license identified him as Kweis Mohammed Jamal speaks during an interview with more
A man checks a hunting rifle at a shop for hunting weapons in Baghdad, Iraq March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid almore
A raft of the Kon-Tiki 2 international raft expedition, is seen during a Chilean Navy rescue operation on a memore
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand clears the bar during the women's pole vault event at the IAAF World Indoor Athmore
A Buddhist monk uses a traditional needle to tattoo the body of a man at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Pathom provinmore
People take part during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A house is seen in the middle of a road in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, March 16, 2016. According to locamore
A woman carries a bucket of potable water on her head at Tisma town, Nicaragua February 29, 2016. World Water more
Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sailboats form a line in Cagnes Sur Mer, France, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
