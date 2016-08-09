エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 08月 10日 08:11 JST

Editor's Choice

People watch the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

People watch the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / 2016年 8月 10日 Wednesday
People watch the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Close
1 / 33
Simone Biles of USA during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Simone Biles of USA during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2016年 8月 10日 Wednesday
Simone Biles of USA during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 33
Casey Eichfeld of USA celebrates after the men's canoe single. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Casey Eichfeld of USA celebrates after the men's canoe single. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2016年 8月 10日 Wednesday
Casey Eichfeld of USA celebrates after the men's canoe single. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 33
Cousins of Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva, who won the gold medal in the 57 kg judo final, joke beside a newspaper with the picture of her next to the house where she was born in Rio's Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cousins of Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva, who won the gold medal in the 57 kg judo final, joke beside a newspmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 10日 Wednesday
Cousins of Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva, who won the gold medal in the 57 kg judo final, joke beside a newspaper with the picture of her next to the house where she was born in Rio's Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 33
Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan capsizes during the men's single sculls semifinals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan capsizes during the men's single sculls semifinals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2016年 8月 10日 Wednesday
Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan capsizes during the men's single sculls semifinals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 33
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a field office for Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Davie, Florida. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a field office for Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Davie, more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 10日 Wednesday
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a field office for Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Davie, Florida. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
6 / 33
A general view of the Olympic diving pool (L) and the pool for the waterpolo and synchronized swimming. The water in the Olympic diving pool appeared to turn a bright green hue on Tuesday, causing puzzlement among divers and audiences as the women's 10 meter platform final progressed, contrasting sharply against the still-blue color of another pool beside it. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A general view of the Olympic diving pool (L) and the pool for the waterpolo and synchronized swimming. The wamore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 10日 Wednesday
A general view of the Olympic diving pool (L) and the pool for the waterpolo and synchronized swimming. The water in the Olympic diving pool appeared to turn a bright green hue on Tuesday, causing puzzlement among divers and audiences as the women's 10 meter platform final progressed, contrasting sharply against the still-blue color of another pool beside it. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
7 / 33
Goalkeeper Edina Gangl of Hungary during their water polo match against China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Goalkeeper Edina Gangl of Hungary during their water polo match against China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Goalkeeper Edina Gangl of Hungary during their water polo match against China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
8 / 33
Marina Rodriguez of Cuba competes in the women's 63kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Marina Rodriguez of Cuba competes in the women's 63kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2016年 8月 10日 Wednesday
Marina Rodriguez of Cuba competes in the women's 63kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
9 / 33
Attendees are seen before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Attendees are seen before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Attendees are seen before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 33
Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates her gold medal inwoman's 57 kg judo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates her gold medal inwoman's 57 kg judo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates her gold medal inwoman's 57 kg judo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 33
An employee walks inside a a snack food factory after a Saudi-led air strike hit it in Sanaa, Yemen, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An employee walks inside a a snack food factory after a Saudi-led air strike hit it in Sanaa, Yemen, August 9,more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
An employee walks inside a a snack food factory after a Saudi-led air strike hit it in Sanaa, Yemen, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 33
Mathlynn Sasser of Marshall Islands celebrates the final woman's 58 kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Mathlynn Sasser of Marshall Islands celebrates the final woman's 58 kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Mathlynn Sasser of Marshall Islands celebrates the final woman's 58 kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 33
Digvijay Nath Tiwari, the commander, and other members of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to protect cows, are pictured with animals they claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra, India August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Digvijay Nath Tiwari, the commander, and other members of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to pmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Digvijay Nath Tiwari, the commander, and other members of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to protect cows, are pictured with animals they claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra, India August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
14 / 33
Usain Bolt dances samba at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Usain Bolt dances samba at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Usain Bolt dances samba at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
15 / 33
Katie Ledecky of USA competes in the 200m freestyle at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Katie Ledecky of USA competes in the 200m freestyle at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Katie Ledecky of USA competes in the 200m freestyle at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
16 / 33
A view of muddied plates and utensils are seen in a house after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of muddied plates and utensils are seen in a house after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonimore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 8日 Monday
A view of muddied plates and utensils are seen in a house after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 33
Ibtihaj Muhammad of USA celebrates winning her fencing match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ibtihaj Muhammad of USA celebrates winning her fencing match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2016年 8月 8日 Monday
Ibtihaj Muhammad of USA celebrates winning her fencing match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 33
Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the International Army Games 2016, at the Rayevsky shooting range outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the Internatmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 8日 Monday
Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the International Army Games 2016, at the Rayevsky shooting range outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 33
General view of the women's sabre individual quarterfinals at Carioca Arena 3. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

General view of the women's sabre individual quarterfinals at Carioca Arena 3. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
General view of the women's sabre individual quarterfinals at Carioca Arena 3. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
20 / 33
Pedestrians help a woman (R) who has injured when an advertising sign blew over in a wind storm in the Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are being held, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Downie

Pedestrians help a woman (R) who has injured when an advertising sign blew over in a wind storm in the Copacabmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Pedestrians help a woman (R) who has injured when an advertising sign blew over in a wind storm in the Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are being held, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Downie
Close
21 / 33
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete during the woman's preliminary beach volleyball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete during the woman's preliminary beach volleybamore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 8日 Monday
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete during the woman's preliminary beach volleyball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 33
Michael Phelps of USA is seen with red cupping marks on his shoulder as he competes in the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Michael Phelps of USA is seen with red cupping marks on his shoulder as he competes in the men's 200m butterflmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Michael Phelps of USA is seen with red cupping marks on his shoulder as he competes in the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
23 / 33
An aerial view shows people visiting an area of Danxia landform in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view shows people visiting an area of Danxia landform in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, August 6, 2more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 8日 Monday
An aerial view shows people visiting an area of Danxia landform in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 33
Serbian players jump into the water during water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Serbian players jump into the water during water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2016年 8月 8日 Monday
Serbian players jump into the water during water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
25 / 33
A view of debris after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of debris after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 8月 8日 Monday
A view of debris after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 33
People watch a large screen showing Japanese Emperor Akihito's video address in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People watch a large screen showing Japanese Emperor Akihito's video address in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. more

Reuters / 2016年 8月 8日 Monday
People watch a large screen showing Japanese Emperor Akihito's video address in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
27 / 33
L-R) Debby Stam-Pilon, Laura Dijkema and Anne Buijs of Netherlands reacts as Lonneke Sloetjes of Netherlands misses a save during woman's volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

L-R) Debby Stam-Pilon, Laura Dijkema and Anne Buijs of Netherlands reacts as Lonneke Sloetjes of Netherlands mmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
L-R) Debby Stam-Pilon, Laura Dijkema and Anne Buijs of Netherlands reacts as Lonneke Sloetjes of Netherlands misses a save during woman's volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Close
28 / 33
Marta Centurion of Brazil retires after getting injured during the women's sabre. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Marta Centurion of Brazil retires after getting injured during the women's sabre. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2016年 8月 8日 Monday
Marta Centurion of Brazil retires after getting injured during the women's sabre. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
29 / 33
Paul Omba Biongolo of France and Abdulkadir Abdullayev of Azerbaijan compete during men's heavy boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Paul Omba Biongolo of France and Abdulkadir Abdullayev of Azerbaijan compete during men's heavy boxing. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Paul Omba Biongolo of France and Abdulkadir Abdullayev of Azerbaijan compete during men's heavy boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
30 / 33
Japan gymnasts celebrate winning the men's team final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Japan gymnasts celebrate winning the men's team final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Japan gymnasts celebrate winning the men's team final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
31 / 33
Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil kisses Marjorie, a volunteer, after receiving her wedding proposal on the sidelines of the women's rugby medal ceremony. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil kisses Marjorie, a volunteer, after receiving her wedding proposal on tmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil kisses Marjorie, a volunteer, after receiving her wedding proposal on the sidelines of the women's rugby medal ceremony. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
32 / 33
Canada celebrates their Bronze Medal win over Britain during woman's rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Canada celebrates their Bronze Medal win over Britain during woman's rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2016年 8月 9日 Tuesday
Canada celebrates their Bronze Medal win over Britain during woman's rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
33 / 33
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

次のスライドショー

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 08月 9日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2016年 08月 6日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 08月 5日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 08月 5日

その他のスライドショー

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

After the fire

After the fire

Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング