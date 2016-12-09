Editor's Choice
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.