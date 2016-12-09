Editor's Choice

エディション:
2016年 12月 10日

An African migrant reacts on a road after crossing the border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/M. Martin

2016年 12月 9日
An African migrant reacts on a road after crossing the border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/M. Martin
A man retrieves fans from a collapsed shop following a strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2016年 12月 8日
A man retrieves fans from a collapsed shop following a strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Law enforcement personnel look on from a rooftop while President-elect Donald Trump's plane takes off as Trump is travelling to Ohio from LaGuardia Airport in New York City, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2016年 12月 9日
Law enforcement personnel look on from a rooftop while President-elect Donald Trump's plane takes off as Trump is travelling to Ohio from LaGuardia Airport in New York City, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 12月 8日
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Ramona Febo-Boarman caresses her son Joey while he is lying in his bed at their home in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

2016年 12月 9日
Ramona Febo-Boarman caresses her son Joey while he is lying in his bed at their home in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A Muslim man walks across a carpet before Friday prayers at Jami Quba mosque which collapsed during this week's earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2016年 12月 9日
A Muslim man walks across a carpet before Friday prayers at Jami Quba mosque which collapsed during this week's earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China headlocks his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

2016年 12月 9日
WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China headlocks his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
French far-right Front National (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, Marine Le Pen (C) stands next to a man dressed as a Santa Claus as she visits a Christmas market in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2016年 12月 8日
French far-right Front National (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, Marine Le Pen (C) stands next to a man dressed as a Santa Claus as she visits a Christmas market in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they pose in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

2016年 12月 9日
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they pose in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rodrigo (R), 26, Wam (C), 24, and Teflon, 19, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community who have been invited to live in a building that the roofless movement has occupied, relax in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2016年 12月 9日
Rodrigo (R), 26, Wam (C), 24, and Teflon, 19, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community who have been invited to live in a building that the roofless movement has occupied, relax in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Iraqi army fires towards Islamic State militant positions in Mosul from outskirts of Bartila, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2016年 12月 9日
Iraqi army fires towards Islamic State militant positions in Mosul from outskirts of Bartila, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man wearing a mask of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks through the lobby of Trump Tower, where President-elect Donald Trump lives, in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2016年 12月 9日
A man wearing a mask of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks through the lobby of Trump Tower, where President-elect Donald Trump lives, in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman lights candles, next to a grave in the cemetery "Jardines de la Aurora", to mark the beginning of the Christmas festivities, in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2016年 12月 8日
A woman lights candles, next to a grave in the cemetery "Jardines de la Aurora", to mark the beginning of the Christmas festivities, in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Rescue workers survey the site of a plane crashed a day earlier near the village of Saddha Batolni, near Abbotabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2016年 12月 8日
Rescue workers survey the site of a plane crashed a day earlier near the village of Saddha Batolni, near Abbotabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Vice President Joe Biden steps off his plane in a snow storm upon his arrival at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

2016年 12月 9日
Vice President Joe Biden steps off his plane in a snow storm upon his arrival at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Palestinians pray as others stand near the bodies of two Hamas militants who were killed when a tunnel collapsed on Wednesday, during their funeral at a mosque in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2016年 12月 8日
Palestinians pray as others stand near the bodies of two Hamas militants who were killed when a tunnel collapsed on Wednesday, during their funeral at a mosque in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People react as Iraqi police fire shots in the air to control a crowd of people overrunning an aid distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2016年 12月 8日
People react as Iraqi police fire shots in the air to control a crowd of people overrunning an aid distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) applauds retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (L) during a ceremony to unveil a portrait honoring Reid on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2016年 12月 9日
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) applauds retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (L) during a ceremony to unveil a portrait honoring Reid on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Iraqi militiawoman Miaad al-Jubbouri stands near Iraqi soldiers during their fight against Islamic State militants, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2016年 12月 8日
Iraqi militiawoman Miaad al-Jubbouri stands near Iraqi soldiers during their fight against Islamic State militants, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man looks at the damage to buildings following this week's strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2016年 12月 9日
A man looks at the damage to buildings following this week's strong earthquake in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as the Downing Street Christmas tree lights are turned on in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2016年 12月 9日
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as the Downing Street Christmas tree lights are turned on in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans of former Beatle John Lennon gather at the Imagine mosaic in the Strawberry Fields section of New York's Central Park to mark the 36th anniversary of his death, in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

2016年 12月 9日
Fans of former Beatle John Lennon gather at the Imagine mosaic in the Strawberry Fields section of New York's Central Park to mark the 36th anniversary of his death, in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Children walk in line after receiving their first holy communion at Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

2016年 12月 9日
Children walk in line after receiving their first holy communion at Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People react after impeachment vote on South Korean President Park Geun-hye was passed, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. The sign reads "Step Down Park Geun-hye". News1 via REUTERS

2016年 12月 9日
People react after impeachment vote on South Korean President Park Geun-hye was passed, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. The sign reads "Step Down Park Geun-hye". News1 via REUTERS
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 8日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 7日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 6日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 5日

