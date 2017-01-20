Editor's choice

エディション:
2017年 01月 20日

A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks inside a mosque in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks inside a mosque in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen (L in white) are greeted at Indiana Society Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen (L in white) are greeted at Indiana Society Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Mexico's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted as he arrives at Long Island MacArthur airport in New York, after his extradition from Mexico. U.S. officials/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Mexico's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted as he arrives at Long Island MacArthur airport in New York, after his extradition from Mexico. U.S. officials/Handout via REUTERS
Cast member Vin Diesel (L) broadcasts live from his mobile device next to co-stars Samuel L. Jackson (C) and Ice Cube at the premiere of "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Cast member Vin Diesel (L) broadcasts live from his mobile device next to co-stars Samuel L. Jackson (C) and Ice Cube at the premiere of "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The wreckage of a car is seen as police cordoned off Bourke Street mall, after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
The wreckage of a car is seen as police cordoned off Bourke Street mall, after a car hit pedestrians in central Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at the Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at the Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Indian civil defence personnel march during a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Indian civil defence personnel march during a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Protesters attack a man trying to pass at an entry point prior at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Protesters attack a man trying to pass at an entry point prior at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Dawn breaks over the Capitol, where President-elect Donald Trump will later be sworn in as the nation's 45th president, in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Dawn breaks over the Capitol, where President-elect Donald Trump will later be sworn in as the nation's 45th president, in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Thick smoke rises from a fire which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Girish Gupta

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
Thick smoke rises from a fire which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
Residents look at the body of a man, who according to police was killed in an encounter with policemen during a drug operation, in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
Residents look at the body of a man, who according to police was killed in an encounter with policemen during a drug operation, in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Gambians take to the street in jubilations as Adama Barrow is sworn-in as President of Gambia in Banjul. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
Gambians take to the street in jubilations as Adama Barrow is sworn-in as President of Gambia in Banjul. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A baby is baptized during a mass baptism ceremony on Orthodox Epiphany Day at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
A baby is baptized during a mass baptism ceremony on Orthodox Epiphany Day at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stands in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, after it was hit by an avalanche. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 20日 Friday
A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stands in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, after it was hit by an avalanche. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio/Handout via REUTERS
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Newly recruited fighters ride on the back of a truck during a farewell ceremony as they head to the battlefront to fight against government forces in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
Newly recruited fighters ride on the back of a truck during a farewell ceremony as they head to the battlefront to fight against government forces in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A hiker using snow-shoes visits the building that imitates a greco-roman temple which was built in 1869 on the summit of the Donon mountain as he enjoys a cold and sunny winter day in the Vosges mountains, in Granfontaine, near Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 Thursday
A hiker using snow-shoes visits the building that imitates a greco-roman temple which was built in 1869 on the summit of the Donon mountain as he enjoys a cold and sunny winter day in the Vosges mountains, in Granfontaine, near Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
