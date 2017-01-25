Editor's Choice
A walker is silhouetted in front of the setting sun on Primrose Hill in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pimore
Chahat, a member of the transgender community, prepares for Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Camore
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hmore
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservationmore
A Husky dog pulls a rig during practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REmore
Ringmaster "Petit Gougou" performs during the gala of the 41st Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Momore
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz pmore
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the more
A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at thmore
A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Comore
President Donald Trump calls departing reporters back into the room as United Brotherhood of Carpenters Generamore
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosumore
Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTmore
Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Cmore
White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarmore
Owners pose with their roosters during a rooster beauty contest ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year omore
A woman walking her dog emerges from the fog on Parsons Green in London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbmore
An improvised wall of metal shipping containers to separate two factions of drug gangs is pictured during an umore
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Coutmore
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (R) takes part in a rally againstmore
South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim more
Fog surrounds a statue of Nelson Mandela and the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Coutmore
Displaced people who left their homes due to war travel past Iraqi soldiers during a battle with Islamic Statemore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin,more
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Momore
An inmate gestures after riot policemen did a head count of them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natalmore
Germany's Mischa Zverev hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Switzerland's Roger Fmore
A couple walks through a snow-covered park in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.