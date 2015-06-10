エディション:
日本
写真 | 2015年 06月 10日 10:21 JST

Editor's choice

A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles, California June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission on Tuesday will review the findings of the city�s police chief and an inspector general that two officers were justified in opening fire on an unarmed black man who investigators say tried to grab one officer�s gun. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles,more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 10日 Wednesday
A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles, California June 9, 2015. The Los Angeles police commission on Tuesday will review the findings of the city�s police chief and an inspector general that two officers were justified in opening fire on an unarmed black man who investigators say tried to grab one officer�s gun. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
1 / 34
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, inmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 10日 Wednesday
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 34
A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle basmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 10日 Wednesday
A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 34
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, imore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 10日 Wednesday
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 34
People ride the installation "Isometric Slides" at the Carsten Holler: Decision exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in central London, Britain June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People ride the installation "Isometric Slides" at the Carsten Holler: Decision exhibition at the Hayward Gallmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
People ride the installation "Isometric Slides" at the Carsten Holler: Decision exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in central London, Britain June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 34
Buffalos escape a fire spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buffalos escape a fire spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Indimore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Buffalos escape a fire spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 34
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after tmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
7 / 34
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. Four people, including two brothers of al-Dhafif, were killed in the strikes, a relative at the scene said. Al-Dhafif was not in or near the house when it was bombarded, the relative added. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, amore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. Four people, including two brothers of al-Dhafif, were killed in the strikes, a relative at the scene said. Al-Dhafif was not in or near the house when it was bombarded, the relative added. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
8 / 34
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 8日 Monday
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 34
Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
10 / 34
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of President Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House Press Corps and other personnel at the conclusion of the G7 Summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, Junemore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of President Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House Press Corps and other personnel at the conclusion of the G7 Summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 34
Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps rest in the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps rest in the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, Jmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 8日 Monday
Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps rest in the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
12 / 34
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, Junemore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death on Tuesday for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
13 / 34
A helicopter flies past during a police graduation ceremony in Tripoli, Libya, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A helicopter flies past during a police graduation ceremony in Tripoli, Libya, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zimore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
A helicopter flies past during a police graduation ceremony in Tripoli, Libya, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
14 / 34
A local resident carries bread as a Ukrainian serviceman stands guard in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident carries bread as a Ukrainian serviceman stands guard in the village of Novotoshkivske near thmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
A local resident carries bread as a Ukrainian serviceman stands guard in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 34
Residents carry an injured man in a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Residents carry an injured man in a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces lomore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Residents carry an injured man in a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 34
A fan shows his tattoo as he poses for a picture during a training session for Chile's national soccer team, ahead of the Copa America tournament in Santiago, June 8, 2015. Chile will play the group A matches along with Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia in the upcoming Copa America 2015 in Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A fan shows his tattoo as he poses for a picture during a training session for Chile's national soccer team, amore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
A fan shows his tattoo as he poses for a picture during a training session for Chile's national soccer team, ahead of the Copa America tournament in Santiago, June 8, 2015. Chile will play the group A matches along with Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia in the upcoming Copa America 2015 in Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
17 / 34
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) cheer during a gathering to celebrate their party's victory during the parliamentary election, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 8, 2015. Turkey faced the prospect of weeks of political turmoil after the ruling AK Party lost its parliamentary majority in weekend polls, dealing a blow to President Tayyip Erdogan's ambitions to acquire sweeping new powers. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) cheer during a gathering to celebrate their partmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) cheer during a gathering to celebrate their party's victory during the parliamentary election, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 8, 2015. Turkey faced the prospect of weeks of political turmoil after the ruling AK Party lost its parliamentary majority in weekend polls, dealing a blow to President Tayyip Erdogan's ambitions to acquire sweeping new powers. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
18 / 34
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates scoring against Australia with forward Abby Wambach (20) and Megan Klingenberg defender (22) in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 women's World Cup at Winnipeg Stadium, Jun 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images

U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates scoring against Australia with forward Abby Wambach (20) and Megmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates scoring against Australia with forward Abby Wambach (20) and Megan Klingenberg defender (22) in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 women's World Cup at Winnipeg Stadium, Jun 8, 2015. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Images
Close
19 / 34
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. Authorities hunting for two convicted murderers who staged a brash prison break in upstate New York were questioning a woman who worked at the maximum-security prison, police said on Monday. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. Authorities hunting for two convicted murderers who staged a brash prison break in upstate New York were questioning a woman who worked at the maximum-security prison, police said on Monday. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
20 / 34
Smoke rises from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. Two Ukrainian firemen were missing after the fire they had been battling through the night at a fuel depot outside Kiev triggered a powerful explosion, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday. At least sixteen tanks, most of them storing petrol, were on fire and sending a huge pall of smoke over the area surrounding the depot near Vasylkiv, 30 km (19 miles) from Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Smoke rises from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. Twomore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Smoke rises from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. Two Ukrainian firemen were missing after the fire they had been battling through the night at a fuel depot outside Kiev triggered a powerful explosion, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Tuesday. At least sixteen tanks, most of them storing petrol, were on fire and sending a huge pall of smoke over the area surrounding the depot near Vasylkiv, 30 km (19 miles) from Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
21 / 34
Miriam Ungria, wife of the late Bulgarian Prince Kardam, kneels in front of Spain's King Felipe after a service in memory of the late prince in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2015. Prince Kardam died in Madrid on April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Miriam Ungria, wife of the late Bulgarian Prince Kardam, kneels in front of Spain's King Felipe after a servicmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Miriam Ungria, wife of the late Bulgarian Prince Kardam, kneels in front of Spain's King Felipe after a service in memory of the late prince in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2015. Prince Kardam died in Madrid on April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
22 / 34
Apple CEO Tim Cook waits to return to stage during his keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple CEO Tim Cook waits to return to stage during his keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Apple CEO Tim Cook waits to return to stage during his keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
23 / 34
An elementary school student wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, receives a temperature check at an elementary school in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. South Korea's health ministry said on Tuesday there were eight new cases of MERS, bringing the total to 95 but representing a sharp fall in the number of daily new cases from 23 reported a day earlier. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

An elementary school student wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, receives more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
An elementary school student wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, receives a temperature check at an elementary school in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. South Korea's health ministry said on Tuesday there were eight new cases of MERS, bringing the total to 95 but representing a sharp fall in the number of daily new cases from 23 reported a day earlier. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
24 / 34
A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
25 / 34
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barrelled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province on Tuesday, state media said, a rare outbreak of gun violence in a country where firearms are tightly controlled. REUTERS/Stringer

Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barrelled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province on Tuesday, state media said, a rare outbreak of gun violence in a country where firearms are tightly controlled. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 34
A host reacts on stage as exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama sneaks up behind her during his first public appearance on his current visit to Australia, at a school in Katoomba, west of Sydney, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A host reacts on stage as exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama sneaks up behind her during his firstmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 8日 Monday
A host reacts on stage as exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama sneaks up behind her during his first public appearance on his current visit to Australia, at a school in Katoomba, west of Sydney, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
27 / 34
Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas, June 8, 2015. Hundreds marched through the Dallas-area city of McKinney on Monday calling for the firing of police officer Eric Casebolt, seen in a video throwing a bikini-clad teenage girl to the ground and pointing his pistol at other youths at a pool party disturbance. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas, June 8, 2015. Hundreds marched through the Dallas-area city of McKinney on Monday calling for the firing of police officer Eric Casebolt, seen in a video throwing a bikini-clad teenage girl to the ground and pointing his pistol at other youths at a pool party disturbance. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
28 / 34
People stand at the site of a truck crash in Yarowilca, Peru, June 7, 2015. A truck carrying teachers, students and their families fell into an abyss in an Andean area of Peru, northeast of Lima, killing at least 17 people, mostly school children, while 54 others were injured, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Huanuco Regional Government

People stand at the site of a truck crash in Yarowilca, Peru, June 7, 2015. A truck carrying teachers, studenmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
People stand at the site of a truck crash in Yarowilca, Peru, June 7, 2015. A truck carrying teachers, students and their families fell into an abyss in an Andean area of Peru, northeast of Lima, killing at least 17 people, mostly school children, while 54 others were injured, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Huanuco Regional Government
Close
29 / 34
Survivors evacuate a building surrounded by debris at a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Survivors evacuate a building surrounded by debris at a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Survivors evacuate a building surrounded by debris at a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, south of Idlib, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
30 / 34
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts following the 95-93 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, June 7, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts following the 95-93 victory against the Golden State Warriors more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 8日 Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts following the 95-93 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, June 7, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
31 / 34
Actor Bill Murray takes part in a poetry walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Bill Murray takes part in a poetry walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucamore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
Actor Bill Murray takes part in a poetry walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
32 / 34
People exercise early morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People exercise early morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
People exercise early morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
33 / 34
"Joy" and "Sadness", characters of the animation film "Inside Out", pose at its premiere at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"Joy" and "Sadness", characters of the animation film "Inside Out", pose at its premiere at El Capitan theatremore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 9日 Tuesday
"Joy" and "Sadness", characters of the animation film "Inside Out", pose at its premiere at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
34 / 34
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

次のスライドショー

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Or top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 06月 9日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 06月 6日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 06月 6日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 06月 5日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング