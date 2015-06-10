Editor's choice
A woman protests the death of Ezell Ford during a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in Los Angeles,more
A protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, inmore
A worker in full protective gear adjusts his suit between subway trains at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle basmore
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, imore
People ride the installation "Isometric Slides" at the Carsten Holler: Decision exhibition at the Hayward Gallmore
Buffalos escape a fire spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Indimore
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after tmore
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, amore
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of more
Defendants huddle as they pray while holding copies of the Koran behind bars at a court in Cairo, Egypt, June more
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, Junemore
Members of the Right Sector's Ukrainian Volunteer Corps rest in the Butovka coal mine near Donetsk, Ukraine, Jmore
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, Junemore
A helicopter flies past during a police graduation ceremony in Tripoli, Libya, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zimore
A local resident carries bread as a Ukrainian serviceman stands guard in the village of Novotoshkivske near thmore
Residents carry an injured man in a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces lomore
A fan shows his tattoo as he poses for a picture during a training session for Chile's national soccer team, amore
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) cheer during a gathering to celebrate their partmore
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates scoring against Australia with forward Abby Wambach (20) and Megmore
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015.more
Smoke rises from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. Twomore
Miriam Ungria, wife of the late Bulgarian Prince Kardam, kneels in front of Spain's King Felipe after a servicmore
Apple CEO Tim Cook waits to return to stage during his keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference more
An elementary school student wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, receives more
A girl covers her eyes as she walks with her mother on the banks of the Ganges river during a dust storm on a more
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armore
A host reacts on stage as exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama sneaks up behind her during his firstmore
Tara Williams rallies with other protestors during a protest against what demonstrators call police brutality more
People stand at the site of a truck crash in Yarowilca, Peru, June 7, 2015. A truck carrying teachers, studenmore
Survivors evacuate a building surrounded by debris at a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb more
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts following the 95-93 victory against the Golden State Warriors more
Actor Bill Murray takes part in a poetry walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucamore
People exercise early morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
"Joy" and "Sadness", characters of the animation film "Inside Out", pose at its premiere at El Capitan theatremore
次のスライドショー
Editor's choice
Or top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.