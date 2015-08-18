Editor's choice
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred memore
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in cemore
Masked members of YDG-H, youth wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), sit next to their weapons imore
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Suprememore
Syrian refugee children look out from their tent during a visit by United Nations (U.N.) Humanitarian Chief anmore
Refugees struggle for goods delivered by private people outside the asylum processing center in Traiskirchen, more
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracmore
Men attempt to climb a greased pole to retrieve prizes at the top during celebrations to mark Indonesia's 70thmore
An injured man walks away as rescue workers search after a blast near the home of the home minister of Punjab more
A couple holds up their hands after their wedding in San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 16, 2015. Some 60 couples wmore
Rescuers stand near damaged vehicles close to the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tiamore
A Palestinian girl sitting in a bus reacts as she waits with her family to cross into Egypt at the Rafah bordemore
The group Fifth Harmony poses backstage with their award for Choice Music Group: Female at the 2015 Teen Choicmore
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian activist during a protest in support of a hunger-striking Palestimore
A local resident stands in a flat that, according to locals, was damaged by recent shelling, on the outskirts more
Children play within an inflatable playground at a public square in Valparaiso, Chile August 16, 2015. REUTERSmore
Members of the Australian team celebrate after winning their Netball World Cup final game against New Zealand more
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling more
Asylum seekers wait in front of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) at Berlin's Spandau distrmore
Indonesian Air Force jets fly past the National Monument (Monas) to mark the country's 70th independence annivmore
A girl walks through floodwaters caused by the heavy rainfall flowing from the swollen Bagmati River, which enmore
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NBA basketball player LeBron James shakes hands with Chinese former basketball player Yao Ming during a basketmore
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army anti-chemical warfare corps, wearing gas masks, examine a container amore
Jason Day walks off the 18th green with his son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournamemore
People crowd on a beach to escape the summer heat on a hazy day in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, August 16more
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders listen to his remarks during a campaign stmore
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district imore
Nina Dobrev removes her fake fangs as she accepts the award for choice TV actress Sci-fi fantasy for her role more
Demonstrators shout nationalist slogans during a protest against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in central Istmore
A competitor jumps from the old bridge during a cliff diving competition in Kanal ob Soci, Slovenia, August 16more
