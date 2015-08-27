エディション:
日本
写真 | 2015年 08月 27日 21:55 JST

Editor's choice

A man tries to swim towards a dinghy carrying migrants as it leaves for the Greek island of Lesbos from the southern Turkish coastal town of Behramkale in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A man tries to swim towards a dinghy carrying migrants as it leaves for the Greek island of Lesbos from the somore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
A man tries to swim towards a dinghy carrying migrants as it leaves for the Greek island of Lesbos from the southern Turkish coastal town of Behramkale in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 23
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. Researchers used NASA-developed image processing software to remove the desert background, then combined and averaged multiple frames to produce a clear picture of the shock waves. Schlieren imaging reveals shock waves due to air density gradient and the accompanying change in refractive index, according to a NASA news release. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. Researchers used NASA-developed image processing software to remove the desert background, then combined and averaged multiple frames to produce a clear picture of the shock waves. Schlieren imaging reveals shock waves due to air density gradient and the accompanying change in refractive index, according to a NASA news release. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
2 / 23
Residents cover their noses as they walk past garbage piled up along a street in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Residents cover their noses as they walk past garbage piled up along a street in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
Residents cover their noses as they walk past garbage piled up along a street in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
3 / 23
A worker stands next to a patient buried in the hot sand in Siwa, Egypt, August 12, 2015. In the searing heat of summer in western Egypt, at the hottest time of the day, sufferers of rheumatism, joint pain, infertility or impotence lie buried neck-deep in the sand of Siwa near Dakrour Mountain. Locals say taking a sand bath is a natural therapy with powers to cure many medical conditions. Patients relax in the shade before treatment, which includes massages by the feet of health workers after they submerge their patients up to their neck in the desert. Patients drink mint tea in tents following the treatment. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A worker stands next to a patient buried in the hot sand in Siwa, Egypt, August 12, 2015. In the searing heat more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
A worker stands next to a patient buried in the hot sand in Siwa, Egypt, August 12, 2015. In the searing heat of summer in western Egypt, at the hottest time of the day, sufferers of rheumatism, joint pain, infertility or impotence lie buried neck-deep in the sand of Siwa near Dakrour Mountain. Locals say taking a sand bath is a natural therapy with powers to cure many medical conditions. Patients relax in the shade before treatment, which includes massages by the feet of health workers after they submerge their patients up to their neck in the desert. Patients drink mint tea in tents following the treatment. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
4 / 23
Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urena in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. Shaken by the deportation of over a thousand compatriots, Venezuela's roughly 5 million Colombians are grappling with whether to stay on in the crisis-hit country that has become increasingly unlivable. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urena in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. Shaken by the deportation of over a thousand compatriots, Venezuela's roughly 5 million Colombians are grappling with whether to stay on in the crisis-hit country that has become increasingly unlivable. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 23
Shoes and socks belonging to Syrian migrants are hung to dry near the Serbian border with Hungary, near the village of Horgos August 27, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and dogs, and was also considering using the army as record numbers of migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, passed through coils of razor-wire into Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Shoes and socks belonging to Syrian migrants are hung to dry near the Serbian border with Hungary, near the vimore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
Shoes and socks belonging to Syrian migrants are hung to dry near the Serbian border with Hungary, near the village of Horgos August 27, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and dogs, and was also considering using the army as record numbers of migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, passed through coils of razor-wire into Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 23
A Thai veterinarian takes a picture of a 2-year-old orangutan during a health examination at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand, August 27, 2015. Thai veterinarians from the Department of National Park Wildlife, and Plant Conservation conducted a health check of 14 orangutans for preparation for the repatriation to their country of origin, Indonesia. Most of Sumatran and Borneo Kalimantan orangutans, were confiscated from entertainment businesses in Phuket province since 2008. Authorities said the orangutans are being examined to ensure they are free from diseases such as rabies, foot and mouth disease, tuberculosis, hepatitis and herpes. Thai officials said the orangutans are expected to return to Indonesia in September. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Thai veterinarian takes a picture of a 2-year-old orangutan during a health examination at Kao Pratubchang Cmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
A Thai veterinarian takes a picture of a 2-year-old orangutan during a health examination at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand, August 27, 2015. Thai veterinarians from the Department of National Park Wildlife, and Plant Conservation conducted a health check of 14 orangutans for preparation for the repatriation to their country of origin, Indonesia. Most of Sumatran and Borneo Kalimantan orangutans, were confiscated from entertainment businesses in Phuket province since 2008. Authorities said the orangutans are being examined to ensure they are free from diseases such as rabies, foot and mouth disease, tuberculosis, hepatitis and herpes. Thai officials said the orangutans are expected to return to Indonesia in September. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 23
A man wears a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head as he participates in a march in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 26, 2015. Members of the Guatemalan teachers' union marched on Wednesday in support of the general elections which are scheduled for September 6, according to local media. Several political and civil groups are campaigning to have the elections suspended after the Guatemalan Supreme Court on Tuesday approved a request by the country's attorney general to impeach President Otto Perez over his suspected involvement in a racket to siphon customs revenue from the government. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man wears a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head as he participates in a march in Guatemala City, Guatemamore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
A man wears a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head as he participates in a march in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 26, 2015. Members of the Guatemalan teachers' union marched on Wednesday in support of the general elections which are scheduled for September 6, according to local media. Several political and civil groups are campaigning to have the elections suspended after the Guatemalan Supreme Court on Tuesday approved a request by the country's attorney general to impeach President Otto Perez over his suspected involvement in a racket to siphon customs revenue from the government. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 23
A TV cameraman plays with his Usain Bolt puppet on the finish line during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. Bolt of Jamaica will run in the men's 200 meters final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A TV cameraman plays with his Usain Bolt puppet on the finish line during the 15th IAAF World Championships atmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
A TV cameraman plays with his Usain Bolt puppet on the finish line during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. Bolt of Jamaica will run in the men's 200 meters final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 23
The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. Two television journalists were shot and killed in Virginia on Wednesday in an attack during a live early-morning broadcast, and authorities said the suspected gunman Flanagan was a former employee of the TV station. The suspect, 41-year-old Vester Flanagan, shot and wounded himself several hours later as police pursued him on a Virginia highway, police said. REUTERS/David Manning

The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauqmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. Two television journalists were shot and killed in Virginia on Wednesday in an attack during a live early-morning broadcast, and authorities said the suspected gunman Flanagan was a former employee of the TV station. The suspect, 41-year-old Vester Flanagan, shot and wounded himself several hours later as police pursued him on a Virginia highway, police said. REUTERS/David Manning
Close
10 / 23
A boy looks through the window grills of a house that was damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 26, 2015. Yemeni army units allied to the Houthi militia fired a ballistic missile toward southern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the group's TV channel said, as combat between the kingdom and the Iran-allied group has intensified. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy looks through the window grills of a house that was damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capitalmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
A boy looks through the window grills of a house that was damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 26, 2015. Yemeni army units allied to the Houthi militia fired a ballistic missile toward southern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the group's TV channel said, as combat between the kingdom and the Iran-allied group has intensified. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 23
Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses on their backs as goats and children followed under the scorching tropical sun, victims of an escalating dispute with Venezuela's government. Saying they were forced from their rickety wooden or corrugated metal homes and scared of what might happen next if they stayed inside Venezuela, they fled across the River Tachira and back into their homeland on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Vilmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses on their backs as goats and children followed under the scorching tropical sun, victims of an escalating dispute with Venezuela's government. Saying they were forced from their rickety wooden or corrugated metal homes and scared of what might happen next if they stayed inside Venezuela, they fled across the River Tachira and back into their homeland on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
12 / 23
Revelers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Revelers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
13 / 23
Chris Hurst (R), a journalist at the station and boyfriend of killed journalist Alison Parker pauses for a moment as Jeff Marks (L), general manager for WDBJ7 looks on as they speak with NBC's Today Show outside of the offices for WDBJ7 where killed journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward worked in Roanoke, Virginia August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Chris Hurst (R), a journalist at the station and boyfriend of killed journalist Alison Parker pauses for a mommore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
Chris Hurst (R), a journalist at the station and boyfriend of killed journalist Alison Parker pauses for a moment as Jeff Marks (L), general manager for WDBJ7 looks on as they speak with NBC's Today Show outside of the offices for WDBJ7 where killed journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward worked in Roanoke, Virginia August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
14 / 23
England's Alex Danson dives during the Unibet EuroHockey Championships 2015 in London, England August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Action Images/Peter Cziborra/Livepic

England's Alex Danson dives during the Unibet EuroHockey Championships 2015 in London, England August 26, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
England's Alex Danson dives during the Unibet EuroHockey Championships 2015 in London, England August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Action Images/Peter Cziborra/Livepic
Close
15 / 23
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters the images did appear to show the destruction of the ancient Baal Shamin temple and correlated with descriptions given by residents of the explosion detonated there on Sunday. Five photos were distributed on social media showing explosives being carried inside, being planted around the walls of the temple, a large blast and then rubble. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads, "The moment of the explosion of the Baal Shamin pagan temple in the city of Tadmour". REUTERS/Social Media

An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destrumore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters the images did appear to show the destruction of the ancient Baal Shamin temple and correlated with descriptions given by residents of the explosion detonated there on Sunday. Five photos were distributed on social media showing explosives being carried inside, being planted around the walls of the temple, a large blast and then rubble. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads, "The moment of the explosion of the Baal Shamin pagan temple in the city of Tadmour". REUTERS/Social Media
Close
16 / 23
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik city at the festival, which is held every 12 years in different Indian cities. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in more

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik city at the festival, which is held every 12 years in different Indian cities. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 23
Colorado movie massacre gunman James Holmes (2nd R) leaves court for the last time before beginning his life sentence with no chance of parole after a hearing in Centennial, Colorado, August 26, 2015. The judge in the Colorado movie massacre trial will condemn Holmes to 12 life sentences and potentially thousands more years in prison on Wednesday, and is expected to address Holmes directly as the proceedings conclude. Holmes was found guilty in July of murdering 12 people and wounding 70 when he opened fire inside a packed midnight screening of a Batman film at a multiplex in the Denver suburb of Aurora. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Colorado movie massacre gunman James Holmes (2nd R) leaves court for the last time before beginning his life smore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
Colorado movie massacre gunman James Holmes (2nd R) leaves court for the last time before beginning his life sentence with no chance of parole after a hearing in Centennial, Colorado, August 26, 2015. The judge in the Colorado movie massacre trial will condemn Holmes to 12 life sentences and potentially thousands more years in prison on Wednesday, and is expected to address Holmes directly as the proceedings conclude. Holmes was found guilty in July of murdering 12 people and wounding 70 when he opened fire inside a packed midnight screening of a Batman film at a multiplex in the Denver suburb of Aurora. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Close
18 / 23
A man (R) and a woman chat during a protest held by the Amputee Coalition and the American Orthotic & Prosthetic Association in front of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, August 26, 2015. The group was protesting their concern over a Medicare rule proposal that would significantly impact care for two million amputees. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A man (R) and a woman chat during a protest held by the Amputee Coalition and the American Orthotic & Prosthetmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
A man (R) and a woman chat during a protest held by the Amputee Coalition and the American Orthotic & Prosthetic Association in front of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, August 26, 2015. The group was protesting their concern over a Medicare rule proposal that would significantly impact care for two million amputees. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
19 / 23
Athletes clear a water obstacle during the women's 3000 meters steeplechase final at the IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Athletes clear a water obstacle during the women's 3000 meters steeplechase final at the IAAF World Championshmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
Athletes clear a water obstacle during the women's 3000 meters steeplechase final at the IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 23
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 26日 Wednesday
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
21 / 23
One World Trade Center towers over lower Manhattan as children play basketball in New York August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

One World Trade Center towers over lower Manhattan as children play basketball in New York August 26, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
One World Trade Center towers over lower Manhattan as children play basketball in New York August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 23
The Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, carrying migrants and refugees on board, arrives at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, carrying migrants and refugees on board, arrives at the port of Piramore

Reuters / 2015年 8月 27日 Thursday
The Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, carrying migrants and refugees on board, arrives at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
23 / 23
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

次のスライドショー

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 08月 27日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 08月 26日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 08月 25日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 08月 21日

その他のスライドショー

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

After the fire

After the fire

Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング