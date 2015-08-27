Editor's choice
A man tries to swim towards a dinghy carrying migrants as it leaves for the Greek island of Lesbos from the somore
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASmore
Residents cover their noses as they walk past garbage piled up along a street in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 20more
A worker stands next to a patient buried in the hot sand in Siwa, Egypt, August 12, 2015. In the searing heat more
Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urmore
Shoes and socks belonging to Syrian migrants are hung to dry near the Serbian border with Hungary, near the vimore
A Thai veterinarian takes a picture of a 2-year-old orangutan during a health examination at Kao Pratubchang Cmore
A man wears a Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head as he participates in a march in Guatemala City, Guatemamore
A TV cameraman plays with his Usain Bolt puppet on the finish line during the 15th IAAF World Championships atmore
The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauqmore
A boy looks through the window grills of a house that was damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capitalmore
Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Vilmore
Revelers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August more
Chris Hurst (R), a journalist at the station and boyfriend of killed journalist Alison Parker pauses for a mommore
England's Alex Danson dives during the Unibet EuroHockey Championships 2015 in London, England August 26, 2015more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destrumore
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in more
Colorado movie massacre gunman James Holmes (2nd R) leaves court for the last time before beginning his life smore
A man (R) and a woman chat during a protest held by the Amputee Coalition and the American Orthotic & Prosthetmore
Athletes clear a water obstacle during the women's 3000 meters steeplechase final at the IAAF World Championshmore
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarmore
One World Trade Center towers over lower Manhattan as children play basketball in New York August 26, 2015. REmore
The Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, carrying migrants and refugees on board, arrives at the port of Piramore
