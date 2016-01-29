エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 01月 29日 21:45 JST

Editor's Choice

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivals Mike Huckabee (L) and Rick Santorum (C) at his veteran's rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivals Mike Huckabee (L) and Rick Santorum (C) at his veteran's rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Daniele Ferreira holds her son Juan Pedro during a session to stimulate the development of his eyesight at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. The baby was born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder that damaged his brain and also affected his vision, a condition associated with an outbreak of Zika virus in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Daniele Ferreira holds her son Juan Pedro during a session to stimulate the development of his eyesight at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. The baby was born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder that damaged his brain and also affected his vision, a condition associated with an outbreak of Zika virus in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine in Srinagar January 29, 2016. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gathered on Friday at the shrine of Jeelani, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), on his death anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine in Srinagar January 29, 2016. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gathered on Friday at the shrine of Jeelani, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), on his death anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A coast guard helicopter flies over the carcass of a dead whale on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
A coast guard helicopter flies over the carcass of a dead whale on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon January 28, 2016. Berg said she was able to convince several occupiers to turn themselves in to law enforcement. A handful of armed protesters remained holed up in a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon on Thursday, surrounded by police and federal agents, despite impassioned pleas from their jailed leader for them to stand down after the death of an activist. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon January 28, 2016. Berg said she was able to convince several occupiers to turn themselves in to law enforcement. A handful of armed protesters remained holed up in a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon on Thursday, surrounded by police and federal agents, despite impassioned pleas from their jailed leader for them to stand down after the death of an activist. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Aerial video released by the FBI January 28, 2016 shows a law enforcement officer (L) pointing a weapon at a man who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI released video showing one of the men occupying an Oregon wildlife refuge reach for his jacket pocket before he was shot dead by law enforcement after speeding away from a traffic stop where the group's leader was arrested. Authorities said 54-year-old Robert LaVoy Finicum, a rancher from Arizona who acted as a spokesman for the occupiers at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, was armed when he was stopped by police and killed on Tuesday afternoon. The video was edited to remove aircraft information, according to the FBI. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Aerial video released by the FBI January 28, 2016 shows a law enforcement officer (L) pointing a weapon at a man who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI released video showing one of the men occupying an Oregon wildlife refuge reach for his jacket pocket before he was shot dead by law enforcement after speeding away from a traffic stop where the group's leader was arrested. Authorities said 54-year-old Robert LaVoy Finicum, a rancher from Arizona who acted as a spokesman for the occupiers at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, was armed when he was stopped by police and killed on Tuesday afternoon. The video was edited to remove aircraft information, according to the FBI. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor with New Jersey behind, as seen from the Brooklyn Bridge in New York January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor with New Jersey behind, as seen from the Brooklyn Bridge in New York January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari bows during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. Amari said on Thursday he was resigning to take responsibility for a political funding scandal that has rocked the government, but denied having taken bribes. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari bows during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. Amari said on Thursday he was resigning to take responsibility for a political funding scandal that has rocked the government, but denied having taken bribes. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Shahda, 8, stands at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, where young people have been demonstrating for jobs since last week, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Shahda, 8, stands at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, where young people have been demonstrating for jobs since last week, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 28, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 28, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Skyscrapers Oriental Pearl Tower and Jin Mao Tower (L) are seen from the Shanghai World Financial Center, in rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
Skyscrapers Oriental Pearl Tower and Jin Mao Tower (L) are seen from the Shanghai World Financial Center, in rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Children cover their faces outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 28, 2016. Nicaraguan government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo announced on Thursday of a new positive case of Zika in Managua city, bringing confirmed cases in the country to three. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Children cover their faces outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 28, 2016. Nicaraguan government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo announced on Thursday of a new positive case of Zika in Managua city, bringing confirmed cases in the country to three. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Greek farmer (R) hits a riot police officer with a Greek flag during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
A Greek farmer (R) hits a riot police officer with a Greek flag during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An old locomotive train that was used for transporting coal is preserved as a monument at Ny-Alesund, in Svalbard, Norway, October 13, 2015. A Norwegian chain of islands just 1,200 km (750 miles) from the North Pole is trying to promote new technologies, tourism and scientific research in a shift from high-polluting coal mining that has been a backbone of the remote economy for decades. Norway suspended most coal mining on the Svalbard archipelago last year because of the high costs, and is looking for alternative jobs for about 2,200 inhabitants on islands where polar bears roam. Part of the answer may be to boost science: in Ny-Alesund, the world's most northerly permanent non-military settlement, scientists from 11 nations including Norway, Germany, France, Britain, India and South Korea study issues such as climate change. The presence of Norway, a NATO member, also gives the alliance a strategic foothold in the far north, of increasing importance after neighbouring Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
An old locomotive train that was used for transporting coal is preserved as a monument at Ny-Alesund, in Svalbard, Norway, October 13, 2015. A Norwegian chain of islands just 1,200 km (750 miles) from the North Pole is trying to promote new technologies, tourism and scientific research in a shift from high-polluting coal mining that has been a backbone of the remote economy for decades. Norway suspended most coal mining on the Svalbard archipelago last year because of the high costs, and is looking for alternative jobs for about 2,200 inhabitants on islands where polar bears roam. Part of the answer may be to boost science: in Ny-Alesund, the world's most northerly permanent non-military settlement, scientists from 11 nations including Norway, Germany, France, Britain, India and South Korea study issues such as climate change. The presence of Norway, a NATO member, also gives the alliance a strategic foothold in the far north, of increasing importance after neighbouring Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. REUTERS/Anna Filipova
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally in Burlington, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Sueli Maria holds her daughter Milena, who has microcephaly, (born seven days ago), at a hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Milena was born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder that damaged her brain and also affected her vision, a condition associated with an outbreak of Zika virus in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Sueli Maria holds her daughter Milena, who has microcephaly, (born seven days ago), at a hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Milena was born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder that damaged her brain and also affected her vision, a condition associated with an outbreak of Zika virus in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a shot during his semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a shot during his semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters
South Korean and U.S. Marines hurl snow during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
South Korean and U.S. Marines hurl snow during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Syrian refugees are seen onboard the rescue ship "Aegis 1", after a group of about 100 Syrian refugees that landed with rafts on the inhabited islet of Panayia, was retrieved by a Frontex patrol boat and transferred on the "Aegis 1", near the Greek island of Oinousses, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2016年 1月 29日 Friday
Syrian refugees are seen onboard the rescue ship "Aegis 1", after a group of about 100 Syrian refugees that landed with rafts on the inhabited islet of Panayia, was retrieved by a Frontex patrol boat and transferred on the "Aegis 1", near the Greek island of Oinousses, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Gallery assistants pose with the painting 'La Lecon de piano' by Henri Matisse during a media preview of Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale at Sotheby's in London, Britain January 28, 2016. The picture is estimated to sell for between 12 -18 million British pounds when it is auctioned on February 3 in London.REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
Gallery assistants pose with the painting 'La Lecon de piano' by Henri Matisse during a media preview of Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale at Sotheby's in London, Britain January 28, 2016. The picture is estimated to sell for between 12 -18 million British pounds when it is auctioned on February 3 in London.REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A passenger sleeps on his baggage inside a train from Shanghai to Shijiazhuang at the station in Suzhou, China, January 27, 2016, after migration for the annual Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival began. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2016年 1月 28日 Thursday
A passenger sleeps on his baggage inside a train from Shanghai to Shijiazhuang at the station in Suzhou, China, January 27, 2016, after migration for the annual Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival began. REUTERS/Aly Song
