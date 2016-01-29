Editor's Choice
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivalmore
Daniele Ferreira holds her son Juan Pedro during a session to stimulate the development of his eyesight at themore
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displmore
A coast guard helicopter flies over the carcass of a dead whale on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, Inmore
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur Natimore
Aerial video released by the FBI January 28, 2016 shows a law enforcement officer (L) pointing a weapon at a mmore
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor with New Jersey behind, as seen from the Brooklynmore
Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari bows during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. Amari more
Shahda, 8, stands at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, where young people have been demonstratimore
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this unmore
Skyscrapers Oriental Pearl Tower and Jin Mao Tower (L) are seen from the Shanghai World Financial Center, in rmore
Children cover their faces outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes durmore
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at tmore
A Greek farmer (R) hits a riot police officer with a Greek flag during a demonstration against planned pensionmore
A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28more
An old locomotive train that was used for transporting coal is preserved as a monument at Ny-Alesund, in Svalbmore
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally inmore
Sueli Maria holds her daughter Milena, who has microcephaly, (born seven days ago), at a hospital in Recife, Bmore
Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a shot during his semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Ausmore
South Korean and U.S. Marines hurl snow during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 28more
Syrian refugees are seen onboard the rescue ship "Aegis 1", after a group of about 100 Syrian refugees that lamore
Gallery assistants pose with the painting 'La Lecon de piano' by Henri Matisse during a media preview of Impremore
A passenger sleeps on his baggage inside a train from Shanghai to Shijiazhuang at the station in Suzhou, Chinamore
