Editor's choice

2016年 12月 22日

A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 21, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 21, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange (not in view) in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange (not in view) in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syrian girl Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, December 21, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syrian girl Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, December 21, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Members of the media are seen reflected on a door window as President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Members of the media are seen reflected on a door window as President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Workers smile under an ice sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Workers smile under an ice sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher aide with Down Syndrome, plays with students with Down Syndrome in a school at the Right to Live Society, in Gaza City December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher aide with Down Syndrome, plays with students with Down Syndrome in a school at the Right to Live Society, in Gaza City December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Civil rights leader Reverend William Barber, president of the NAACP in North Carolina, speaks to the media inside the state's Legislative Building as lawmakers gather to consider repealing the controversial HB2 law limiting bathroom access for transgender people in Raleigh, North Carolina, on December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Civil rights leader Reverend William Barber, president of the NAACP in North Carolina, speaks to the media inside the state's Legislative Building as lawmakers gather to consider repealing the controversial HB2 law limiting bathroom access for transgender people in Raleigh, North Carolina, on December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A building that was the site of clashes between Jordanian police and Islamist militant gunmen seen in the village of Garifla, in Karak, Jordan, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
A building that was the site of clashes between Jordanian police and Islamist militant gunmen seen in the village of Garifla, in Karak, Jordan, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Afghan officer reacts in front of a burning pile of seized narcotics and alcoholic drinks, in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
An Afghan officer reacts in front of a burning pile of seized narcotics and alcoholic drinks, in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman takes pictures of flowers placed near the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
A woman takes pictures of flowers placed near the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Luis Espinal, 21, embraces his mother, Janet Corona, 42, after returning from Army basic training in Fort Sill, at the Lehigh International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Luis Espinal, 21, embraces his mother, Janet Corona, 42, after returning from Army basic training in Fort Sill, at the Lehigh International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight metre tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot TRX03 performs with other robots at the company's studio in Tokorozawa, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight metre tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot TRX03 performs with other robots at the company's studio in Tokorozawa, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A young displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits in a wheelbarrow at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
A young displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits in a wheelbarrow at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A child of a refugee wears a shirt reading "Love for everyone - hate for nobody" to commemorate the 12 killed victims of a truck that plowed into a crowded Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
A child of a refugee wears a shirt reading "Love for everyone - hate for nobody" to commemorate the 12 killed victims of a truck that plowed into a crowded Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives was a drug user, and his 5-year-old son Francisco Manosca, during their wake inside a village community centre in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. According to relatives and neighbors, unidentified gunmen opened fire in their home, killing both the father and child. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives was a drug user, and his 5-year-old son Francisco Manosca, during their wake inside a village community centre in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. According to relatives and neighbors, unidentified gunmen opened fire in their home, killing both the father and child. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Big-wave surfer Tom Butler of Britain drops in on a large wave during Nazare Challenge championship at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Big-wave surfer Tom Butler of Britain drops in on a large wave during Nazare Challenge championship at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Santa Claus walks during a visit to residents of the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
Santa Claus walks during a visit to residents of the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event in which animals receive special food gifts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event in which animals receive special food gifts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
French rescue services work at the scene of an accident involving fifty vehicles which crashed due to fog on the road between La Roche-sur-Yon and Sables-d'Olonne, France, that killed five. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
French rescue services work at the scene of an accident involving fifty vehicles which crashed due to fog on the road between La Roche-sur-Yon and Sables-d'Olonne, France, that killed five. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Women mourn at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Women mourn at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing 12 people in the west of Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing 12 people in the west of Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People skate on the ice rink at Hampton Court Palace in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
People skate on the ice rink at Hampton Court Palace in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Policemen investigate the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
Policemen investigate the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau stand watch at the Union Square Holiday market following the Berlin Christmas market attacks, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau stand watch at the Union Square Holiday market following the Berlin Christmas market attacks, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People paddle on a stand-up paddle board in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 Tuesday
People paddle on a stand-up paddle board in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man decorates a Christian neighborhood ahead of Christmas celebrations in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
A man decorates a Christian neighborhood ahead of Christmas celebrations in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A mourner knees in front of candles, flowers and Christmas tree balls at the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
A mourner knees in front of candles, flowers and Christmas tree balls at the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
