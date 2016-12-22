Editor's choice

A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives wmore

A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives was a drug user, and his 5-year-old son Francisco Manosca, during their wake inside a village community centre in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. According to relatives and neighbors, unidentified gunmen opened fire in their home, killing both the father and child. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Close