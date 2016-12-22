Editor's choice

エディション:
Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight-meter-tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot 'TRX03' (C) performs with other robots at the company's studio in Tokorozawa, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace at the 5,000-year-old stone age tomb of Newgrange (not in view) in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Members of the media are seen reflected on a door window as President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
A man wounded in a bomb attack in Kokjali receives treatment at a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syrian girl Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Penelope Patterson, who was assigned female at birth and now identifies as a boy, does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Republican State Senator Norman Sanderson holds his head while fellow Republican Senator Andrew Brock (R) looks during a failed attempt to repeal the controversial HB2 law limiting bathroom access for transgender people in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher aide with Down syndrome, plays with students with Down syndrome in a school at the Right to Live Society, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Workers smile under an ice sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event in which animals receive special food gifts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
A building that was the site of clashes between Jordanian police and Islamist militant gunmen seen in the village of Garifla, in Karak, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Dragon Sign kung fu master Wong Yiu-kau, in a black body-hugging motion-capture suit with 99 markers, performs during a recording for the Hong Kong Martial Arts Living Archive at City University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 21日 Wednesday
Plinio David de Nes Filho (R), new president of Brazil's Chapecoense, receives the champion trophy of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana from Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL at the 2017 Copa Libertadores draw in Luque, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a memorial ceremony held for Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while delivering a speech in an Ankara art gallery on December 19, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolskyi via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
An Afghan man removes burnt items from the house of an Afghan member of parliament which was attacked by Taliban last night in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, following an attack by a truck which plowed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Sergia holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
A German Armed forces, Bundeswehr soldier, looks out from a Christmas market booth selling punch at Camp Marmal in Masar-i-Scharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gregor Fischer/Pool

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
Actor Roy Hudd, who plays the pantomime dame role of Mother Goose, prepares in his dressing room before a performance of "Mother Goose" at Wilton's Music Hall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
A winter swimmer dives at the Houhai area as blue sky returns after winds dispelled dangerously high levels of air pollution in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
