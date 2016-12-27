エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 12月 27日 21:55 JST

Editor's choice

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel Decemmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 Tuesday
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 20
Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Gormore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 Tuesday
Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
2 / 20
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool
Close
3 / 20
A man dressed in Santa Claus costumes drops presents ahead of Christmas to tourists in Changsha, Hunan province, China, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man dressed in Santa Claus costumes drops presents ahead of Christmas to tourists in Changsha, Hunan provincmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 24日 Saturday
A man dressed in Santa Claus costumes drops presents ahead of Christmas to tourists in Changsha, Hunan province, China, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 25日 Sunday
A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
5 / 20
A members of the Prizma Ensemble wearing full solid-coloured bodysuits takes part in a festival for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on the light train in Jerusalem December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A members of the Prizma Ensemble wearing full solid-coloured bodysuits takes part in a festival for the Jewishmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
A members of the Prizma Ensemble wearing full solid-coloured bodysuits takes part in a festival for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on the light train in Jerusalem December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 20
Picador Rafael Torres reacts while being pinned under a horse as a bull charges at it during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Picador Rafael Torres reacts while being pinned under a horse as a bull charges at it during a bullfighting femore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 Tuesday
Picador Rafael Torres reacts while being pinned under a horse as a bull charges at it during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
7 / 20
Flowers in memory of passengers and crew members of Russian military Tu-154, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, are placed at an embankment in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Flowers in memory of passengers and crew members of Russian military Tu-154, which crashed into the Black Sea more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
Flowers in memory of passengers and crew members of Russian military Tu-154, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, are placed at an embankment in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 20
People demonstrate a home-made "smog cannon" which fires cannonballs made of "water and tobacco tar" to remind people the importance of protecting environment, in Xiangyang, Hubei province, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People demonstrate a home-made "smog cannon" which fires cannonballs made of "water and tobacco tar" to remindmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 Tuesday
People demonstrate a home-made "smog cannon" which fires cannonballs made of "water and tobacco tar" to remind people the importance of protecting environment, in Xiangyang, Hubei province, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
General view of a fan with Jamie Vardy masks on the seats before the Leicester City v Everton match December 26, 2016. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

General view of a fan with Jamie Vardy masks on the seats before the Leicester City v Everton match December 2more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
General view of a fan with Jamie Vardy masks on the seats before the Leicester City v Everton match December 26, 2016. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
Close
10 / 20
A Bangladeshi girl plays on a swing, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Bangladeshi girl plays on a swing, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 Tuesday
A Bangladeshi girl plays on a swing, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
11 / 20
A handout photo, provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, shows the wreckage of the crashed military Tupolev TU-154 plane lifted from the waters of the Black Sea during a search operation near Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016. Vladimir Velengurin/Russian Emergencies Ministry via REUTERS

A handout photo, provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, shows the wreckage of the crashed military Tupomore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 Tuesday
A handout photo, provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, shows the wreckage of the crashed military Tupolev TU-154 plane lifted from the waters of the Black Sea during a search operation near Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016. Vladimir Velengurin/Russian Emergencies Ministry via REUTERS
Close
12 / 20
An employee controls the arms of a manned biped walking robot "METHOD-2" during a demonstration in Gunpo, South Korea, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

An employee controls the arms of a manned biped walking robot "METHOD-2" during a demonstration in Gunpo, Soutmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 Tuesday
An employee controls the arms of a manned biped walking robot "METHOD-2" during a demonstration in Gunpo, South Korea, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
13 / 20
A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan, New York City, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan, New York City, Decembemore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 27日 Tuesday
A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan, New York City, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 20
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to make kites, alongside a road in Ahmedabad, India, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to make kites, alongside a road in Ahmedabad, India, Decmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to make kites, alongside a road in Ahmedabad, India, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 20
A boy stands at a partially damaged port, as strong waves hit the shore after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batangas, in the Philippines December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A boy stands at a partially damaged port, as strong waves hit the shore after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
A boy stands at a partially damaged port, as strong waves hit the shore after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batangas, in the Philippines December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
16 / 20
A woman salutes as people gather to celebrate China's late chairman Mao Zedong's 123rd birth anniversary in Shaoshan, Hunan province, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman salutes as people gather to celebrate China's late chairman Mao Zedong's 123rd birth anniversary in Shmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
A woman salutes as people gather to celebrate China's late chairman Mao Zedong's 123rd birth anniversary in Shaoshan, Hunan province, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
A worker lowers the Russian national flag to half-mast on a roof of the city administration building, as the country observes a day of mourning for victims of the Tu-154 plane which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A worker lowers the Russian national flag to half-mast on a roof of the city administration building, as the cmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
A worker lowers the Russian national flag to half-mast on a roof of the city administration building, as the country observes a day of mourning for victims of the Tu-154 plane which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
18 / 20
U.S. soldiers enjoy a Christmas dinner at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. soldiers enjoy a Christmas dinner at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul, December 25, 2016. REmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
U.S. soldiers enjoy a Christmas dinner at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 20
Santi Diaz Mosquera, 41, a 'percebeiro' (barnacle fisherman), looks at cracks on rocks before collecting barnacles on the coast of Ferrol, in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Santi Diaz Mosquera, 41, a 'percebeiro' (barnacle fisherman), looks at cracks on rocks before collecting barnamore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
Santi Diaz Mosquera, 41, a 'percebeiro' (barnacle fisherman), looks at cracks on rocks before collecting barnacles on the coast of Ferrol, in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

次のスライドショー

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2016年 12月 24日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 24日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 22日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos of the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 22日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング