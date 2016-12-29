Editor's choice

エディション:
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a performance held for participants of the ruling party's party meeting in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on December 29, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a performance held for participants of the ruling party's party meeting in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on December 29, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on Middle East peace at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on Middle East peace at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Small windmills are placed in the shape of Chinese characters meaning fortune and luck in a tourism spot in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Small windmills are placed in the shape of Chinese characters meaning fortune and luck in a tourism spot in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play with bicycle tires at a rice-processing mill in Muktarpur, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Children play with bicycle tires at a rice-processing mill in Muktarpur, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Children look inside a room where seven people were shot dead by suspected vigilantes at a house storing illegal narcotics, police said, in Caloocan city, Metro Manila, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Children look inside a room where seven people were shot dead by suspected vigilantes at a house storing illegal narcotics, police said, in Caloocan city, Metro Manila, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A small-particle haze hangs above the skyline as workers clean the windows of the Montparnasse tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A small-particle haze hangs above the skyline as workers clean the windows of the Montparnasse tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
President-elect Donald Trump and boxing promoter Don King speak to reporters outside the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Donald Trump and boxing promoter Don King speak to reporters outside the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech in his Jerusalem office. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech in his Jerusalem office. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech in his Jerusalem office. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man dives in the Mediterranean sea during a warm and sunny winter day in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A man dives in the Mediterranean sea during a warm and sunny winter day in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
President-elect Donald Trump (R) chats with Marvel Entertainment CEO Isaac 'Ike' Perlmutter (L) in the lobby after their meeting at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Donald Trump (R) chats with Marvel Entertainment CEO Isaac 'Ike' Perlmutter (L) in the lobby after their meeting at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Catholic faithful holds a figurine of baby Jesus as she waits for a religious procession on Holy Innocents Day in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A Catholic faithful holds a figurine of baby Jesus as she waits for a religious procession on Holy Innocents Day in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A participant throws a piece of paper reading "Trump and Brexit" into a trash can to be shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square, New York City. Good Riddance Day is an annual event held in New York City for people to shred pieces of paper representing their bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

A participant throws a piece of paper reading "Trump and Brexit" into a trash can to be shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square, New York City. Good Riddance Day is an annual event held in New York City for people to shred pieces of paper representing their bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A Palestinian labourer walks at a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Palestinian labourer walks at a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Cristine Angelie Garcia (C), 24, rides a jeepney on her way to work at a call centre for the midnight shift in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines. "Maybe there is another way where people do not need to die," she said, adding she felt safer walking the streets at night. "I'm on Duterte's side. Maybe he's just misunderstood because he grew up on the streets." REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Cristine Angelie Garcia (C), 24, rides a jeepney on her way to work at a call centre for the midnight shift in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines. "Maybe there is another way where people do not need to die," she said, adding she felt safer walking the streets at night. "I'm on Duterte's side. Maybe he's just misunderstood because he grew up on the streets." REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Skiers ride a chairlift on a sunny winter's day at the ski resort of Moenichkirchen, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Skiers ride a chairlift on a sunny winter's day at the ski resort of Moenichkirchen, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man rides on a horse cart past a monument of Soviet State founder Vladimir Lenin on a central square during a foggy day in Stavropol, southern Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A man rides on a horse cart past a monument of Soviet State founder Vladimir Lenin on a central square during a foggy day in Stavropol, southern Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Kjetil Jansrud of Norway in action at the men's Super G combined event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St. Caterina Valfurva, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway in action at the men's Super G combined event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St. Caterina Valfurva, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Employees of the Korea Exchange (KRX) pose in front of the final stock price index during a photo opportunity for the media at the ceremonial closing event of the 2016 stock market in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Employees of the Korea Exchange (KRX) pose in front of the final stock price index during a photo opportunity for the media at the ceremonial closing event of the 2016 stock market in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
