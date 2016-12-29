Editor's choice
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a performance held for participants of the ruling party's party meetinmore
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions inmore
Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on Middle East peace at the Department of State in Washington. more
Small windmills are placed in the shape of Chinese characters meaning fortune and luck in a tourism spot in Bemore
Children play with bicycle tires at a rice-processing mill in Muktarpur, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh.more
Children look inside a room where seven people were shot dead by suspected vigilantes at a house storing illegmore
A small-particle haze hangs above the skyline as workers clean the windows of the Montparnasse tower in Paris,more
President-elect Donald Trump and boxing promoter Don King speak to reporters outside the Mar-a-lago Club in Pamore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech in his Jerusalem office. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man dives in the Mediterranean sea during a warm and sunny winter day in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paumore
President-elect Donald Trump (R) chats with Marvel Entertainment CEO Isaac 'Ike' Perlmutter (L) in the lobby amore
A Catholic faithful holds a figurine of baby Jesus as she waits for a religious procession on Holy Innocents Dmore
A participant throws a piece of paper reading "Trump and Brexit" into a trash can to be shredded during "Good more
A Palestinian labourer walks at a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bmore
Cristine Angelie Garcia (C), 24, rides a jeepney on her way to work at a call centre for the midnight shift inmore
Skiers ride a chairlift on a sunny winter's day at the ski resort of Moenichkirchen, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhardmore
A man rides on a horse cart past a monument of Soviet State founder Vladimir Lenin on a central square during more
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Kjetil Jansrud of Norway in action at the men's Super G combined event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Smore
Employees of the Korea Exchange (KRX) pose in front of the final stock price index during a photo opportunity more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.