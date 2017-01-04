Editor's Choice
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. more
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to fomore
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez looks dejected during the game against AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium. Reuters/Dmore
Supporters of ex-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide's Fanmi Lavalas Party run through the street as preliminary more
Nunak, Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), yawns in the enclosure at Usti nad Labem Zoo, Usti nad Labem, Czechmore
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam is reflected in a mirror at al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besimore
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) carries her daughter Abigail during a mock swearing in with Vice President Joe more
A show-goer tries out the YouCam Makeup mirror which shows different make up without actually applying any in more
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrmore
A replica of the Granma yacht passes by during a march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landinmore
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam warms himself near a fire, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held bemore
A stateless Arab boy from an ethnic group known as Bedoon, who are believed to be descendants of nomadic Bedoumore
Fire burns houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been nomore
People watch as Stephan Schott of Germany drives his Mini with his copilot Paulo Fiuza during the first stage more
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma, which brought themore
South Korean navy soldiers disinfect in Changwon, South Korea. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
A child reacts among migrants as they try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, while lifeguardmore
A zookeeper poses with a praying mantis during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/more
Austria's Stefan Karft soars through the air during the 65th four-hills ski jumping tournament trial round in more
Samah, 11, and her brother, Ibrahim, transport their salvaged belongings from their damaged house in Doudyan vmore
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts more
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Sojourn Shelton celebrates after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 at more
Palestinian children sit on exotic taxidermied animals, which according to their owners died because they coulmore
Relatives of prisoners react near riot police at a checkpoint close to the prison where around 60 people were more
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, Chinamore
Rebel fighters walk inside a trench on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel hmore
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libmore
A man places flowers at the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey. more
A newly recruited Houthi fighter gets his face painted by a comrade during a parade before heading to the fronmore
People look at a burned vehicle at the site of car bomb attack in a busy square at Baghdad's sprawling Sadr Cimore
A washerman washes clothes at the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Zoo keeper Janet Abreu counts Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain. more
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
その他のスライドショー
