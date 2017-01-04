Editor's choice

エディション:
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez looks dejected during the game against AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
Supporters of ex-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide's Fanmi Lavalas Party run through the street as preliminary results declared businessman Jovenel Moise the official winner of the November 2016 presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
Nunak, Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), yawns in the enclosure at Usti nad Labem Zoo, Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam is reflected in a mirror at al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) carries her daughter Abigail during a mock swearing in with Vice President Joe Biden during the opening day of the 115th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
A show-goer tries out the YouCam Makeup mirror which shows different make up without actually applying any in at CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 Wednesday
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
A replica of the Granma yacht passes by during a march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the Granma, which brought the Castro brothers, Ernesto "Che" Guevara and others from Mexico to Cuba to start the revolution in 1959, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
A rebel fighter of Jaysh al-Islam warms himself near a fire, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
A stateless Arab boy from an ethnic group known as Bedoon, who are believed to be descendants of nomadic Bedouins, drinks water from a pot in a desert west of Al-Jawf region, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Fire burns houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
People watch as Stephan Schott of Germany drives his Mini with his copilot Paulo Fiuza during the first stage of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma, which brought the Castro brothers, Ernesto "Che" Guevara and others from Mexico to Cuba to start the revolution in 1959, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
South Korean navy soldiers disinfect in Changwon, South Korea. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
A child reacts among migrants as they try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, while lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
A zookeeper poses with a praying mantis during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Austria's Stefan Karft soars through the air during the 65th four-hills ski jumping tournament trial round in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Samah, 11, and her brother, Ibrahim, transport their salvaged belongings from their damaged house in Doudyan village in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Sojourn Shelton celebrates after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Palestinian children sit on exotic taxidermied animals, which according to their owners died because they could not afford to feed the animals, at a park in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Relatives of prisoners react near riot police at a checkpoint close to the prison where around 60 people were killed in a prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Michael Dantas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Rebel fighters walk inside a trench on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
A man places flowers at the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
A newly recruited Houthi fighter gets his face painted by a comrade during a parade before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
People look at a burned vehicle at the site of car bomb attack in a busy square at Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 Monday
A washerman washes clothes at the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
Zoo keeper Janet Abreu counts Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 Tuesday
