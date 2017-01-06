Editor's choice
Girls watch a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance dumore
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexicanmore
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitationmore
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on more
A boy warms himself around a fire in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashamore
A man kisses the head of a freed Yemeni detainee after his arrival from Guantanamo at King Khalid Internationamore
Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Californimore
A sailor waves from onboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier as they depart on deployment with a strike grmore
A member of the army lies on the floor after collapsing as President Obama speaks during a military full honormore
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militamore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built Pyongyang bag factory in this undated photo released by Nmore
Xavier se Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha during the third stage of the Dakar rally. REUTERS/Ricardo Momore
Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of Presidentmore
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 2more
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker prepares graves for inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazimore
Fishermen from India who were held captive for crossing territorial waters wave for a selfie by a policeman, amore
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event at CES in Las Vegas. REUTEmore
Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon kisses a camera during a red carpet rollout during preparations for the 73rd Anmore
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemenmore
Thai veterinarian Padet Siridumrong (L) treats the wounds of Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, after a more
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzumore
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
House Republican leaders Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) (L), Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cmore
Inmates gather inside the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prisonmore
A Club Africain fan reacts during a fight during an international friendly match in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERSmore
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stand in line as they leave Khazer cammore
Austria's Manuel Fettner competes in the 65th four-hills jumping tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Australian Army soldiers assist Indonesian Army personnel during the Junior Officer Combat Instructor Trainingmore
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
French cyclist Robert Marchand, aged 105, reacts after he rode 22.528 km (14.08 miles) in one hour to set a nemore
次のスライドショー
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Pictures of the year 2016
Our top photos from the past year.
その他のスライドショー
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.