Editor's choice
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexicanmore
Nisa, 8-year old daughter of police officer Fethi Sekin, who was killed in the Izmir courthouse attack on Thurmore
Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stomore
Workers gather ducks to be culled in Latrille, France, after France ordered a massive cull of ducks in three rmore
A woman throws a mixture of black ash, cement, concrete powder and ordinary dust over newly constructed road tmore
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on more
Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Californimore
The dead body of migrant is seen as other surviving migrants, who were on a boat which capsized on Wednesday, more
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitationmore
Girls watch a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance dumore
A man urges fellow demonstrators to calm down as they vandalise the Government Palace during a protest againstmore
A participant wearing Kokoshnik, the Russian traditional headwear, walks out of the water during winter swimmimore
Luca Aerni of Switzerland falls at the finish line at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronimore
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Burning cars are seen after an explosion outside a courthouse in Izmir, Turkey. Dogan News Agency (DHA) via more
A boy warms himself around a fire in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashamore
Participants of "Gloecklerlauf" (bell ringers run) wear "Lichterkappen" (light caps) made of paper and wood whmore
A man kisses the head of a freed Yemeni detainee after his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riymore
A sailor waves from onboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier as they depart on deployment with a strike grmore
Catholic faithful prepare to participate on a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to asmore
A Houthi militant displays his skills during a parade held by newly recruited Houthi fighters before heading tmore
Demonstrators push over a vehicle of Multimedios TV network during a protest against the rising prices of gasomore
A flock of birds fly in front of a construction crane at dusk in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
次のスライドショー
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.