Editor's choice

写真 | 2017年 01月 6日 23:32 JST

Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS
Nisa, 8-year old daughter of police officer Fethi Sekin, who was killed in the Izmir courthouse attack on Thursday, mourns over her father's coffin during a funeral ceremony in Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Hakan Akgun

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Nisa, 8-year old daughter of police officer Fethi Sekin, who was killed in the Izmir courthouse attack on Thursday, mourns over her father's coffin during a funeral ceremony in Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Hakan Akgun
Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Workers gather ducks to be culled in Latrille, France, after France ordered a massive cull of ducks in three regions most affected by a severe outbreak of bird flu as it tries to contain the virus which has been spreading quickly over the past month. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Workers gather ducks to be culled in Latrille, France, after France ordered a massive cull of ducks in three regions most affected by a severe outbreak of bird flu as it tries to contain the virus which has been spreading quickly over the past month. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A woman throws a mixture of black ash, cement, concrete powder and ordinary dust over newly constructed road tarmac to dry it and fill in the gaps, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
A woman throws a mixture of black ash, cement, concrete powder and ordinary dust over newly constructed road tarmac to dry it and fill in the gaps, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The dead body of migrant is seen as other surviving migrants, who were on a boat which capsized on Wednesday, sit on a beach after policemen arrested them in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
The dead body of migrant is seen as other surviving migrants, who were on a boat which capsized on Wednesday, sit on a beach after policemen arrested them in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Girls watch a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance during the new year in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Girls watch a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance during the new year in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man urges fellow demonstrators to calm down as they vandalise the Government Palace during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
A man urges fellow demonstrators to calm down as they vandalise the Government Palace during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A participant wearing Kokoshnik, the Russian traditional headwear, walks out of the water during winter swimming festival in the town of Podolsk, south of Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
A participant wearing Kokoshnik, the Russian traditional headwear, walks out of the water during winter swimming festival in the town of Podolsk, south of Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Luca Aerni of Switzerland falls at the finish line at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Luca Aerni of Switzerland falls at the finish line at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Burning cars are seen after an explosion outside a courthouse in Izmir, Turkey. Dogan News Agency (DHA) via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Burning cars are seen after an explosion outside a courthouse in Izmir, Turkey. Dogan News Agency (DHA) via REUTERS
A boy warms himself around a fire in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
A boy warms himself around a fire in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Participants of "Gloecklerlauf" (bell ringers run) wear "Lichterkappen" (light caps) made of paper and wood while ringing bells on their belts during a traditional parade in Gmunden, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Participants of "Gloecklerlauf" (bell ringers run) wear "Lichterkappen" (light caps) made of paper and wood while ringing bells on their belts during a traditional parade in Gmunden, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man kisses the head of a freed Yemeni detainee after his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
A man kisses the head of a freed Yemeni detainee after his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A sailor waves from onboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier as they depart on deployment with a strike group consisting of over 7,500 service members from Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
A sailor waves from onboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier as they depart on deployment with a strike group consisting of over 7,500 service members from Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Catholic faithful prepare to participate on a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance during the new year in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Catholic faithful prepare to participate on a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance during the new year in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Houthi militant displays his skills during a parade held by newly recruited Houthi fighters before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
A Houthi militant displays his skills during a parade held by newly recruited Houthi fighters before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Demonstrators push over a vehicle of Multimedios TV network during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
Demonstrators push over a vehicle of Multimedios TV network during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A flock of birds fly in front of a construction crane at dusk in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 Friday
A flock of birds fly in front of a construction crane at dusk in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
