Editor's choice
A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Mmore
Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in more
People warm themselves around a fire inside a shop in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khamore
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in more
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the firstmore
Devotees occupy Jones bridge as they take part in the annual procession of the Black Nazarene in metro Manila,more
A woman applies her makeup on a packed bus during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protmore
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musimore
A fashion enthusiast poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Nemore
An Israeli soldier hugs her friend near the scene where police said a Palestinian rammed his truck into a groumore
Marine One blows up a cloud of snow as it lands on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jomore
Relatives of inmates react in front of Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa jail in the center of the Amazonianmore
Barefoot devotees parade with replica of a Black Nazarene two days before the annual procession of the Black Nmore
School children attend a yoga session during a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman pushes a baby trolley past damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern more
Lieutenant General Talib Shaghati (C) inspects a map with officers in al-Zuhoor neighborhood during a fight wimore
Actress Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERSmore
Herders ride horses as they fight for a goat during a Buzkashi game at a winter festival in Yili, Xinjiang Uigmore
Riot police scuffle with protesters trying to march to the Turkish Parliament as the lawmakers gather to debatmore
Actors Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.more
Men wearing loin cloths hold on to ice as they bathe in ice-cold water outside the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokmore
Felix Guirola, 52, rides a homemade bike with an advertising banner in Havana, Cuba. The handyman, who loves hmore
A mother comforts his son in front of life vests signifying the 304 victims of sunken ferry Sewol during a promore
Pope Francis poses in the Sistine Chapel with members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See at thmore
Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Bevmore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman visit the scene where polmore
A man lights candles in tribute to the victims of January 7, 2015 Paris attacks, during a gathering at the Plamore
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo,more
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.