Editor's choice
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S.more
A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A banner reading: "Home is where your mom is" is attached to a tree as stranded Syrian refugee children walk tmore
Zoo employee Daria Cherepanova walks with Mykh, an 8-month-old great gray owl, during a training session whichmore
An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and more
David Bowie fan Clive poses for a photograph near a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, Britain. REmore
A road is covered in mud after a landslide caused by a storm in the village of Volcan, Argentina. REUTERS/Franmore
Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim Nemore
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media aftermore
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/more
People line up to take a picture with Real Madrid's Christiano Ronaldo before the start of the FIFA Awards cermore
Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark more
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, his wife Karen and daughter Charlotte (bottom) arrive on Air Force Two at Joimore
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in more
Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People warm themselves around a fire inside a shop in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khamore
Dogs are pictured in cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Infiniti QX50 concept car is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michmore
Juan Salvatierra of Bolivia rides his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bomore
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusemmore
Felix Guirola, 52, rides a homemade bike with an advertising banner in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghimore
Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in prmore
A model is been photographed with mobile devices backstage of Vivienne Westwood's catwalk show during London Fmore
The Audi Q8 concept car is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. more
Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants cross a bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. Rmore
A kid prepares to build a snowman near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former prmore
Pigeons perch on the statue of Greek Independence war hero Georgios Karaiskakis following a rare snowfall, in more
Two cocks are trained for a fight in a village in Nakhon Sawan province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Residents gather at the ruins of their homes after a fire at a squatter colony in Navotas, Metro Manila in themore
The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag to show solidaritymore
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.