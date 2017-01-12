Editor's choice

A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and more

A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and died during an offensive against Islamic State fighters to take control of Qabasin town, on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

