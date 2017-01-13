Editor's choice
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) visits a gallery near the Grand Place with Belgium's Prime Minister Chamore
Antuan and Daniel Ramos are seen at their home in Peru's central Andes at nearly 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) inmore
Silent protesters in the audience hold up peace signs as retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifmore
Abu Wissam, whose wife and son were killed by Islamic State, cries as he holds up the militants' execution ordmore
Dr. Ben Carson (R) and Senator Marco Rubio (L) shake hands after Rubio introduced Carson to testifify before amore
Bahavu children wash on the shore of Lake Kivu, on Idjwi island, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/more
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle betweenmore
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djmore
President-elect Donald Trump calls on reporters during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhatmore
Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) listens to testimony by Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officemore
Steve Bannon, senior counselor to President-elect Donald Trump waits for a news conference in the lobby of Trumore
Lawmakers from ruling AK Party and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) scuffle during a debatemore
Graffiti is seen on a barrel at a barricade in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannmore
A North Korean cargo ship sinks off southwest of the Goto Islands in Kyushu Prefecture, Japan. Japan Coast Guamore
A visitor is seen in front of inflatable chickens that local media say bear resemblance to President-elect Donmore
A highland cow scratches itself in a snow-covered field in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheynmore
A man and his dog stop to look at a mural depicting Princess Leia from the film Star Wars played by Carrie Fismore
Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Yamore
Tennis player Serena Williams of the U.S. dances during a promotional event for a new range of bras ahead of tmore
Snow covers the Lebanese village of Baskinta, in the Mount Lebanon Governorate. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An aerial view of Maracana Stadium shows seats missing and the turf dry, worn and filled with ruts and holes imore
People walk inside a local government compound destroyed by recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern cimore
Hindu women sit around fires to keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Kmore
Actor Amy Adams and her daughter Aviana kiss her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Lmore
Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon kisses a boy upon his arrival at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, Soumore
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his first goal during the game against Athletic Bilbao in themore
The new Hamburg landmark "Elbphilharmonie" (Philharmonic Hall) along the Elbe river is illuminated during the more
Japan's Kei Nishikori hits a shot during a training session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in more
A man fishes near the Monk Rock on the Yenisei River on a frosty winter day outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTEmore
A pedestrian walks through Quincy Market on a warm winter afternoon in downtown in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTmore
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.