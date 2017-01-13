Editor's choice

エディション:
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Tierpark Berlin director Andreas Knieriem holds a male polar bear cub in his enclosure during its first examination in Berlin, Germany. The cub which as no name yet, was born on November 3, 2016, is 67 cm and weighs 4.6 kg. Tierpark Berlin/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
A pigeon, known as Siyah Kinifirli, with an approximate market value of 1000 Turkish Lira ($263), bred by 23-year-old Ismail Ozbek, is pictured in Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
A person stands near blood stains after an explosion in Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
A boy wears the U.S. colors in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) visits a gallery near the Grand Place with Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel (R) and Brussels' mayor Yvan Mayeur (L) in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/David Stockman/pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Antuan and Daniel Ramos are seen at their home in Peru's central Andes at nearly 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) in La Oroya, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
A Great Yellow Mormon rests on the face of model Jessie May Smart as she poses for pictures ahead of the opening of, "Butterflies in the Glasshouse", at RHS Wisley in Wisley, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Rats drink milk donated by Hindu devotees inside the Karni Mata temple, where thousands of rats are fed, protected and worshipped throughout the year, in Deshnoke near Bikaner, in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Silent protesters in the audience hold up peace signs as retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Abu Wissam, whose wife and son were killed by Islamic State, cries as he holds up the militants' execution order for his son, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 Thursday
Dr. Ben Carson (R) and Senator Marco Rubio (L) shake hands after Rubio introduced Carson to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Bahavu children wash on the shore of Lake Kivu, on Idjwi island, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Therese Di Campo

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival in the rural Australian town of Parkes, west of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a selfie near Qabasin town, during an offensive against Islamic State fighters to take control of Qabasin town, near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
People belonging to the transgender community take a picture with a mobile phone before the start of a rally for transgender rights in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Passengers rest in front of a banner urging for fire protection during the Spring Festival at the departure hall of the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing, China as the annual festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Devotees offer prayers by submerging themselves in the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Snow begins to fall in front of wind turbines near the village of Jaywick in Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Men inspect damage after an explosion in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Snow covers Faraya village on Mount Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Protesters clash with riot police officers during a protest over jobs and a lack of development, in Ben Guerdane, Tunisia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot with his copilot Daniel Elena during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally from Chilecito to San Juan, Argentina. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 1月 13日 Friday
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 01月 13日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 01月 12日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 01月 11日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 01月 10日

