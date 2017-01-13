Editor's choice
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Tierpark Berlin director Andreas Knieriem holds a male polar bear cub in his enclosure during its first examinmore
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dinmore
A pigeon, known as Siyah Kinifirli, with an approximate market value of 1000 Turkish Lira ($263), bred by 23-ymore
A person stands near blood stains after an explosion in Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Ommore
A boy wears the U.S. colors in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) visits a gallery near the Grand Place with Belgium's Prime Minister Chamore
Antuan and Daniel Ramos are seen at their home in Peru's central Andes at nearly 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) inmore
A Great Yellow Mormon rests on the face of model Jessie May Smart as she poses for pictures ahead of the openimore
Rats drink milk donated by Hindu devotees inside the Karni Mata temple, where thousands of rats are fed, protemore
Silent protesters in the audience hold up peace signs as retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifmore
Abu Wissam, whose wife and son were killed by Islamic State, cries as he holds up the militants' execution ordmore
Dr. Ben Carson (R) and Senator Marco Rubio (L) shake hands after Rubio introduced Carson to testify before a Smore
Bahavu children wash on the shore of Lake Kivu, on Idjwi island, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/more
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Fesmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a selfie near Qabasin town, during an offensive against Islamic State fightermore
People belonging to the transgender community take a picture with a mobile phone before the start of a rally fmore
Passengers rest in front of a banner urging for fire protection during the Spring Festival at the departure hamore
Devotees offer prayers by submerging themselves in the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festivmore
Snow begins to fall in front of wind turbines near the village of Jaywick in Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Men inspect damage after an explosion in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Snow covers Faraya village on Mount Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Protesters clash with riot police officers during a protest over jobs and a lack of development, in Ben Guerdamore
Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot with his copilot Daniel Elena during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rmore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.