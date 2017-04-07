Editors Choice Photos

The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev,more

The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev, who Israeli military said was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian deliberately rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing Taharlev and injuring another at the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

