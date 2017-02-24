Editors Choice Pictures
Susanna Travis (left), from Grass Valley, California, embraces Timothy Powers, also from California, before evmore
A photo of President Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in tmore
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakasmore
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces inspects a building, damaged during battles wmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day amore
Gale force winds blow back the waves at Church Rock on Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebemore
A participant wearing a mask of a character from the movie Swiss Army Man falls as he tries to sleds down a slmore
A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. Rmore
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Romore
A NATO security ballon is seen in the sky as Afghan men rest on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar more
Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Gmore
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes is pictured as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple more
A company employee prepares to leave the office after working hours on the company's 'no-overtime day' in Tokymore
Actor Emma Watson poses for photographers at a media event for the film Beauty and the Beast in London. REUTERmore
Staten Island Ferry's pass by each other during a foggy morning commute in New York's Harbor. REUTERS/Brendan more
A pedestrian has her hair blown as she walks across a bridge during strong winds in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermore
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, more
A member of the federal police forces puts up an Iraqi flag at a position during a battle with Islamic State mmore
A Palestinian demonstrator throws a shoe on a poster depicting President Trump during a protest in the West Bamore
Police detain a man suspected of theft after a shooting where another suspect was injured, in San Salvador, Elmore
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week. REmore
Benedito, 66, smokes prawns as he checks it on a wood-fired oven in Corumbau village on the coast of Bahia stamore
Vice President Mike Pence is cheered as he arrives to speak at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the Barclays Premier League more
