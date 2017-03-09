Editors Choice Pictures
An Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighter stands near what he said was Islamic State fighters held prisioners bmore
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on Intmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament inquiry committee in Berlin, Germany. Rmore
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion homore
Men that fled areas of clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria.more
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party takes part in a protest outside the Turkish embassy more
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi formore
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministrmore
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Hmore
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town ofmore
Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire struggles with an umbrella as he leaves 10more
(L-R) U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, and U.S. Representative Greg Wamore
A displaced Iraqi boy waves a white flag as he flees his home while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State milmore
Women perform behind "Glass Celling" during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUmore
A house damaged by the March 11, 2011 tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Emore
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh,more
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Wintermore
A young girl reacts after President Trump made a surprise appearance in front of her White House tour group inmore
A Ukrainian serviceman guards an area on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdimore
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battlmore
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer in the northern Syrian town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A camera man films a statue of a girl facing the Wall St. Bull, as part of a campaign by U.S. fund manager Stamore
Displaced Iraqis help each other to get onto a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle witmore
A Special forces member enters a house through a hole in a wall during a battle with Islamic State militants imore
White rhinoceros Bruno (R) and Gracie are seen in their enclosure at Thoiry zoo and wildlife park, west of Parmore
Melissa Stewart's team competes in the official restart of the Iditarod, a nearly 1,000 mile (1,610 km) sled dmore
A delegate wearing traditional costumes and a military delegate pose for pictures near the Great Hall of the Pmore
Under a painting of Hillary Clinton, President Trump makes a surprise appearance in front people touring the Wmore
Northern Ireland is seen on the left and the Republic of Ireland is seen on the right with Carlingford Lough imore
