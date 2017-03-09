エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 10日 01:41 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of Samore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 Friday
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
1 / 25
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 25
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 25
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on Intmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 25
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch

Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the romore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch
Close
5 / 25
An Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near what he said was Islamic State fighters held prisioners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near what he said was Islamic State fighters held prisioners by themore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
An Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near what he said was Islamic State fighters held prisioners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 25
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
7 / 25
Buddhist monks from Dhammakaya temple and their supporters confront with Thai soldiers at a gate of Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buddhist monks from Dhammakaya temple and their supporters confront with Thai soldiers at a gate of Dhammakayamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Buddhist monks from Dhammakaya temple and their supporters confront with Thai soldiers at a gate of Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 25
A man stands atop the cliffs where the natural structure known as the Azure Window collapsed, after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather, at Dwejra on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man stands atop the cliffs where the natural structure known as the Azure Window collapsed, after the Maltesmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
A man stands atop the cliffs where the natural structure known as the Azure Window collapsed, after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather, at Dwejra on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
9 / 25
Sonia Sheron performs on stage during a rally and march on International Women's Day in Washington Square Park in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sonia Sheron performs on stage during a rally and march on International Women's Day in Washington Square Parkmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Sonia Sheron performs on stage during a rally and march on International Women's Day in Washington Square Park in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 25
A displaced Iraqi man flees his home, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A displaced Iraqi man flees his home, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Imore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
A displaced Iraqi man flees his home, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 25
Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training at the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training at the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championshimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training at the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
12 / 25
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament inquiry committee in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament inquiry committee in Berlin. REUTERS/Famore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament inquiry committee in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 25
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion homore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
14 / 25
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in tmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
15 / 25
A house damaged by the March 11, 2011 tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A house damaged by the March 11, 2011 tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Emore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
A house damaged by the March 11, 2011 tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
16 / 25
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
17 / 25
A demonstrator takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
A demonstrator takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
18 / 25
Men that fled areas of clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Men that fled areas of clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Men that fled areas of clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 25
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party takes part in a protest outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party takes part in a protest outside the Turkish embassy more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party takes part in a protest outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 25
Benjamin Cavet of France competes in the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Benjamin Cavet of France competes in the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 Thursday
Benjamin Cavet of France competes in the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
21 / 25
China's President Xi Jinping (2nd row) arrives for the second plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

China's President Xi Jinping (2nd row) arrives for the second plenary session of the National People's Congresmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
China's President Xi Jinping (2nd row) arrives for the second plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
22 / 25
Women perform behind "Glass Celling" during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Women perform behind "Glass Celling" during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
Women perform behind "Glass Celling" during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
23 / 25
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi formore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
24 / 25
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Hmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 Wednesday
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 03月 9日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 03月 8日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 03月 6日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 03月 4日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング