Editors Choice Pictures

A displaced Iraqi girl cries before entering Hamam al-Alil camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State milmore
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of Samore
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships inmore
A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
School children take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise in an annual evacuation drilmore
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the romore
Buddhist monks from Dhammakaya temple confront Thai soldiers at a gate of Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani prmore
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Tibetan reacts as he is detained by police during a protest held to mark the 58th anniversary of the Tibetanmore
Wreckage of a helicopter is seen after it crashed in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man eats in front of his Basset Hounds during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. Rmore
People gather at the destroyed tomb of the Prophet Jonah (Nabi Younes) in the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq. REUmore
A President Trump supporter holds up a sign at a protest to support immigration activist Ravi Ragbir across thmore
Samira (L) and Azize, who are members of a Crimean Tatar family led by Shevket Ziyaddinov, look out of a windomore
U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at the Havana bay, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Menemore
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer waits for CNN correspondent Jim Acosta to finish speaking on camera bemore
A 5-months-old child suffering from dehydration, Batoul Bashir Ahmad, is carried by his mother, an Iraqi displmore
Hungarian border hunter recruits assemble their pistols during a training at the border crossing point in Barcmore
A woman cries during a protest against South Korean President Park Geun-hye, a day before South Korea's Constimore
A surgical ward is seen in the hospital in Borsa, in the Transylvania region of Romania. Because the hospital more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after the unveiling of the new memorial to members of the armed semore
People decorated with LED bulbs perform during a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest more
An Iraqi woman, who was left behind by her family, reacts while hearing shooting from helicopter, as Iraqi formore
