2017年 04月 19日

Editors Choice Pictures

Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix, a few days after being rescued in the central Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, as the ship makes its way towards the Italian island of Sicily. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix, a few days after being more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 Wednesday
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix, a few days after being rescued in the central Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, as the ship makes its way towards the Italian island of Sicily. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
1 / 30
A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke

A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 Wednesday
A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke
2 / 30
An attendee uses an Oculus virtual reality headset during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An attendee uses an Oculus virtual reality headset during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 Wednesday
An attendee uses an Oculus virtual reality headset during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
3 / 30
Anti-government demonstrators march during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Anti-government demonstrators march during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 Wednesday
Anti-government demonstrators march during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
4 / 30
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to themore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 Wednesday
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
5 / 30
An Ultra-Orthodox man picks buttercup flowers in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Ultra-Orthodox man picks buttercup flowers in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 Wednesday
An Ultra-Orthodox man picks buttercup flowers in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
6 / 30
President Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
President Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
7 / 30
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police loads a recoilless rifle at a barricade during combat against the Islamic State in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police loads a recoilless rifle at a barricade during combat against the Islamicmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police loads a recoilless rifle at a barricade during combat against the Islamic State in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
8 / 30
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Zawiya in Libya. All 134 sub-Saharan migrants survived and were rescued by MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-basedmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Zawiya in Libya. All 134 sub-Saharan migrants survived and were rescued by MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
9 / 30
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, CA., third from left, receives some help toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, CA., third from left, receives some help toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, CA., third from left, receives some help toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
10 / 30
People wait for a bus in central Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People wait for a bus in central Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
People wait for a bus in central Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11 / 30
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker watches his three-pointer go in against the Memphis Grizzlies during game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker watches his three-pointer go in against the Memphis Grizzlies duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker watches his three-pointer go in against the Memphis Grizzlies during game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 30
An effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set alight during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, at a street in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set alight during the traditional burning of Judasmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
An effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set alight during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, at a street in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
13 / 30
Displaced boys who had fled their homes wait outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced boys who had fled their homes wait outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 Friday
Displaced boys who had fled their homes wait outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
14 / 30
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
15 / 30
Supporters arrive at an election eve rally at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Roswell, Georgia. The rally is for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff for Georgia's 6th Congressional District. There is a special election tomorrow to fill that seat, which opened after Republican Tom Price was appointed as secretary of Health and Human Services. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Supporters arrive at an election eve rally at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Roswell, Georgia. The rallymore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Supporters arrive at an election eve rally at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Roswell, Georgia. The rally is for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff for Georgia's 6th Congressional District. There is a special election tomorrow to fill that seat, which opened after Republican Tom Price was appointed as secretary of Health and Human Services. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
16 / 30
A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
17 / 30
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI drinks a beer with a member of a German delegation and his brother and bishop Georg Ratzinger (R) at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI drinks a beer with a member of a German delegation and his brother and bishop Georgmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI drinks a beer with a member of a German delegation and his brother and bishop Georg Ratzinger (R) at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
18 / 30
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women�s division of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Edna Kiplagat of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women�s division of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
19 / 30
An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 Friday
An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
20 / 30
Pupils attend a class at an elementary school in eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pupils attend a class at an elementary school in eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Pupils attend a class at an elementary school in eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
21 / 30
People play soccer during sunset at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

People play soccer during sunset at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
People play soccer during sunset at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
22 / 30
A child walks through 'London Fog (2017)' by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya at the Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A child walks through 'London Fog (2017)' by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya at the Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
A child walks through 'London Fog (2017)' by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya at the Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
23 / 30
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
24 / 30
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone smore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
25 / 30
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is greeted by his supporters as he leaves Esenboga Airport in a bus in Ankara, Turkey. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is greeted by his supporters as he leaves Esenboga Airport in a bus in Ankara, Turkey. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is greeted by his supporters as he leaves Esenboga Airport in a bus in Ankara, Turkey. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace
26 / 30
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
27 / 30
Women's division winner Edna Kiplagat (L) and men's division winner Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, pose with the trophy at the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women's division winner Edna Kiplagat (L) and men's division winner Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, pose with tmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Women's division winner Edna Kiplagat (L) and men's division winner Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, pose with the trophy at the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
28 / 30
A man collects steel from a destroyed building in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man collects steel from a destroyed building in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
A man collects steel from a destroyed building in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
29 / 30
A competitor jumps over a cow during a Course landaise (cow race) in the Landes region in Aignan, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A competitor jumps over a cow during a Course landaise (cow race) in the Landes region in Aignan, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
A competitor jumps over a cow during a Course landaise (cow race) in the Landes region in Aignan, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
30 / 30
