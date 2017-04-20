Editors Choice Pictures
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fymore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke more
A naked demonstrator rallies against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlomore
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting aremore
Sarah Coakley (12), Ciaran Coakley (10), Eolann Coakley (6) and Meghan Coakley (9) watch as William Ford Jr., more
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe Coumore
A dog hopes to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to more
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of more
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 more
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyedmore
Fox News Channel host Bill O'Reilly shakes hand with Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saimore
An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-calmore
President Trump holds up a New England Patriots jersey as Head Coach Bill Belichick (L) watches during an evenmore
People and rescue agencies look for bodies in a destroyed area after mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading more
Zijun Li of China competes in the ISU Women's Short Program in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People, who were evacuated from the two rebel-besieged Shi'ite villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, wait at insurgmore
Wine-grower Daniel Grab stands beside a paraffin fire pot he uses to protect the vines against freezing tempermore
An Iraqi child stands in front of a gate of its house in eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Opposition demonstrators wade through Guaire river during clashes with riot police during the so-called "mothemore
A migrant child sits on the deck of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix as it arrivemore
Former headquarters of Brazilian mining company Vale SA burns in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro uses binoculars during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace
Solar panels are seen in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A dress found at an exhumation site is photographed in the village of El Mozote, Meanguera, El Salvador. REUTEmore
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of itmore
Opposition supporters clash with police during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in more
Boys, who were injured during a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy on Saturday, wait at insurgent-held more
Boxer Anthony Joshua during the media session at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. Action Images more
Habib, 22, from Algeria sits in an abandoned railway wagon used as a shelter by stranded migrants in the northmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
