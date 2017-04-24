Editors Choice Pictures
A Kashmiri student throws a piece of brick towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danimore
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader, celebrates after early results in the first roundmore
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded near Modiin, Israel. Rmore
A displaced Iraqi woman and children are transported in a cart as the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorimore
Afghan Special Forces watch at the site where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs'', struck the Achin district ofmore
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, gestures to supporters after the fimore
Opposition supporters bang a metal barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Camore
A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A protestor holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Damore
A displaced Iraqi family walks along a street as the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Ismore
Relatives of victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, mourn at the site during the fourth annivmore
A man walks out from his house, which is under construction, after the old house collapsed during the 2015 earmore
Trainees from Dewei Security walk for a daily training session at a training camp, on the outskirts of Beijingmore
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis looks out over Kabul as he arrives via helicopter at Resolute Support headmore
Scavengers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump site on the occasion of Earth Day, in Guwahati, Indimore
A visitor holds a mask of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, as people visit his mausoleum durinmore
An Afghan national Army soldier receives treatment at a hospital a day after a attack on an army headquarters more
Students from Rambam Mesivta-Maimonides High School protest outside the home of Jakiw Palij in New York. REUTEmore
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checmore
Young refugees and migrants cheer as ex-Barcelona captain and La Liga ambassador Carles Puyol and La Liga Presmore
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits the Thaechon Pig Farm of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean Peoplmore
Racka sheep are seen during celebrations for the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain more
Activists take part in a demonstration to mark Earth Day by covering themselves in plastic sheets to protest amore
Police escort a bridal pair to the town hall as demonstrations against Germany's anti-immigration party Alternmore
People walk past Trump International Hotel and Tower during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstratiomore
Fenerbahce fans shout slogans to support anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Kadikoy district ofmore
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence pats a kangaroo called Penny as he visits Taronga Zoo with wife Karen and daughmore
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims carry a mock coffin during a symbolic funeral marking the death anniversary of Imam Momore
Alexander Gauland of Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AFD) kisses the hand of party cmore
Men participate in a tug-of-war challenge with an elephant during the traditional festival games to celebrate more
A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc of U.S. fall during the ISU Pairs Free Skating in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The Sydney Opera House is reflected in the sunglasses of an Australian counter terrorism and special tactics cmore
People take part in a mass Tai Chi class as part of All United for Tai Chi, a national movement to improve heamore
