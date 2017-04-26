Editor's Choice Pictures
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands next to an old subsidized, low cost mobility scooter from the 1960's, during more
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend more
The Nimitz-class U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilmore
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea imore
Brazilian Indians take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilimore
A man views the exhibit "Infinity Mirrored Room - The Souls of a Million Light Years Away" by Japanese artist more
Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche!, or Onwards!, and candidate for the 2017 Frenchmore
A destroyed room inside an abandoned building is seen in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as tmore
A fireman tries to extinguish a fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Vmore
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhamore
Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election,more
Children stand next to a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdumore
Rohingya refugee workers carry bags of salt as they work in processing yard in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTEmore
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monmore
Palestinian beekeepers collect honey at a farm in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustamore
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Mmore
A demonstrator uses a mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REmore
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns in a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten smore
A man sells fresh goat milk at the back of a minibus in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, mourn at the site during the fourth annivmore
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull sits in a CH-47 Chinook as he flies to meet Australian troops servmore
A veteran stands next to the Cenotaph where wreaths and floral tributes have been laid during the annual ANZACmore
People mark the 85th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Kormore
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) spins a ball during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (Tmore
Clergy and community leaders gather to remember and honor the victims of the 1992 Los Angeles riots at the spomore
People fish on the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A displaced boy who had fled his home waits outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammadmore
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded near Modiin, Israel. REUmore
The flag-draped coffin of Xavier Jugele, the French police officer killed on the Champs-Elysees avenue during more
People look out towards the ocean on Cerro Castillo hill, after a mass evacuation of the entire coastline durimore
Farmer Piet Warmerdam picks up a yellow tulip from a red flower field as its growth could damage the rest, in more
A man writes verses of the Quran on a wooden board at a displaced shelter in Bangui, Central African Republic.more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
