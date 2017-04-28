エディション:
写真 | 2017年 04月 28日 22:26 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

President Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) try open the front door of a vacant building during an occupation of an empty building in the early hours of general strike, in the centre of Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Planes from the Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic Team fly near the Prambanan Hindu temple during the Yogyakarta International Air Show in Central Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
An anti-riot police officer perspires as he blocks people, who are demonstrating against U.S., Japan, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), ahead of the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he board for his pastoral trip to Egypt at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Chairman Urs Rohner and CEO Tidjane Thiam of Swiss bank Credit Suisse look up as activists of environmental group Greenpeace unveil a banner to protest against the financing of the Dakota-Access oil pipeline during the bank's annual shareholder meeting in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Graymatics employees pretend to fight as they record footage to be used to "train" their software to watch and filter internet videos for violence, at their office in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Detainees are pictured inside a hidden room at a police station in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Vincent Go

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Macedonian police escorts injured members of the parliament including Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev near the parliament in Skopje. Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, kicks a soccer ball during a campaign visit in Sarcelles, near Paris. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A view of the public atrium inside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Iraqi paramilitary troops fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hatra, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A man looks on as opposing factions gather over the cancelation of conservative commentator Ann Coulter's speech at the University of California, Berkeley. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Hooded youths throw bottles during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan poses for a photo with children of members of the press during "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Civil defence members search for survivors under the rubble at a site hit by an airstrike in west of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Ice formations are seen on the Andes mountains in Argentina's San Juan province. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) is seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system in the early hours of a general strike in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
People fly drones during the launch ceremony of an aerial photography contest held in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Demonstrators use a fake riot police vehicle as students strike to request changes in the education system and against a million-dollar money fraud within the Chilean police, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A rare handwritten copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence is seen at the West Sussex Record Office in Chichester in south England, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Planes from the Indonesian Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic Team fly near the Prambanan Hindu temple during the Yogyakarta International Air Show in Central Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A Palestinian patient sleeps as he undergoes kidney dialysis at Shifa hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Huts and sheds are seen at the Gamboru/Ngala internally displaced persons camp in Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A member of historical military club in World War Two uniform drives a vintage military vehicle during the traditional Convoy of Liberty to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the western part of the country from Nazi rule by the U.S. Army, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Smoke rises from an emergency service point after an airstrike at the rebel-held village of Maar Zita in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A Brazilian Indian takes part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party candidate, waves from a fishing boat after an excursion during a campaign visit to the port in Le Grau-du-Roi, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A model, painted by the artist Avi Ram from Airbrush Hero, poses for a photo as part of a calendar project, at the Tower of David in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
A displaced Iraqi girl climbs a fence to get inside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
