Editors Choice Pictures

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residmore
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuasmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontlimore
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, speaks during an interviewmore
Israeli children look through binoculars during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, amore
Palestinian man Mohammed al-Hoor, 23, demonstrates his street workout skills at a carpentry workshop in Nuseirmore
Visitors look at a cheetah, in a private zoo called "12 Months" in Demydiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Judy Scott (R) and her son Rodney Scott, mother and brother of Walter Scott, react during a news conference afmore
Internally displaced Syrian men who fled Raqqa city rest under trucks loaded with belongings, inside a camp inmore
Residents loot a truck burned during violent clashes between rival gangs at a street near Brasil avenue near Cmore
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally commemorating May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivanmore
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York. Rmore
Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 69th Independence Day in the southern citmore
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksimore
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeimore
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall. REUTERSmore
Snakes cover a wooden statue of Saint Domenico during a procession in Cocullo, central Italy. Every year in Mamore
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Fromore
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo more
The Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Australian Academy of Tai Chi and Qigong hosts the first Tai Chi martial artmore
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flames during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union mmore
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Worshippers attend the Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator annual celebrations at the Vale do Amanhecer (Valleymore
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas,more
Protesters rescue a fellow protester who fell into the river during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicomore
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James grabs a beer from a vendor during the second half against the Torontomore
A member of riot police walks in front of a flaming barricade during a May Day rally in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/more
Police and emergency crews at the scene of a fire investigation of an underground explosion in the financial dmore
Polar Bear Liya is pictured with her two polar bear cubs at Sea World on Australia's Gold Coast. The cubs weremore
A police officer threatens to use pepper spray during May Day protests in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Rmore
Girls attend a ceremony marking the end of a school year in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A damaged crane is seen at a Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An Iraqi security guard walks inside Al-Salam hospital that got destroyed during the fighting between Iraqi fomore
Girls attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel helmore
その他のスライドショー
