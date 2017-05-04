Editors Choice Pictures
Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !more
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicomore
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference follomore
Preta (L) and Gabao from Brazil's indigenous Gamela tribe react after members of their tribe were injured in amore
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures before delivering remarks to the employees at the State Department imore
Members of the honour guard prepare for a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Denmarmore
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazimore
President Donald Trump is surrounded by local schoolchildren as he delivers remarks at a school choice event amore
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at more
Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez sings "I believe I can fly" during a news conference shortly aftmore
Community members pray during a vigil at the Triple S Food Mart after the U.S. Justice Department announced thmore
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by City of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emore
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danimore
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Trumpmore
People jog at Iracema beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tomore
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residmore
Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas drives into Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat during the fourthmore
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syrmore
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuasmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontlimore
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, speaks during an interviewmore
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Israeli children look through binoculars during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, amore
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs at the Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Palestinian man Mohammed al-Hoor, 23, demonstrates his street workout skills at a carpentry workshop in Nuseirmore
Judy Scott (R) and her son Rodney Scott, mother and brother of Walter Scott, react during a news conference afmore
Internally displaced Syrian men who fled Raqqa city, rest under trucks loaded with belongings, inside a camp imore
Members of China's all-girl "boyband" FFC-Acrush pose for pictures before a rehearsal at a dance studio in Beimore
Residents loot a truck burned during violent clashes between rival gangs at a street near Brasil avenue near Cmore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall. REUTERSmore
Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney points to a picture of construction of the southmore
Girls attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel helmore
President Trump holds up a U.S. Air Force Academy football jersey that was presented to him by team captain Wemore
Hillary Clinton takes part in the Women for Women International Luncheon in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Internally displaced Syrian children who fled Raqqa city, play inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Smore
