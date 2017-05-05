Editors Choice Pictures
Residents vandalize a vehicle seized by military personnel during a protest against the army after an incidentmore
President Donald Trump (C) turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan (3rdL) as he gathers with Congressional Republicanmore
A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the brimore
Bubacar Samba, a Gambian migrant who voluntarily returned from Libya, reacts during an interview at his home imore
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawnmore
People gather near the Soviet monument, "Arch of the Friendship of Nations", which is painted with rainbow colmore
An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum amore
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan more
Torn and overlapping official posters of candidates for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen ofmore
Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angemore
A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria. Rmore
Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth leave Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A mortar tube accidentally explodes, killing four Afghan soldiers and the U.S. Army photographer who took the more
People visit Tiananmen Square as a dust storm hits Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !more
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicomore
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syrmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference follomore
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesmore
President Trump is surrounded by local schoolchildren as he delivers remarks at a school choice event at the Wmore
Preta (L) and Gabao from Brazil's indigenous Gamela tribe react after members of their tribe were injured in amore
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazimore
Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against Presidenmore
A fisherman prepares to catch ray fish at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at more
Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riomore
Members of the honour guard prepare for a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Denmarmore
Saad Mohammed rolls down what he says is the largest handwritten version of Koran in the world measuring arounmore
Men work on top of a giant Vesak lantern ahead of Vesak Day celebrations, which is Sri Lankan Buddhist' s commmore
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by City of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emore
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the "Sentinelle" security plan in Paris, France. REUTEmore
Community members pray during a vigil at the Triple S Food Mart after the U.S. Justice Department announced thmore
Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez sings "I believe I can fly" during a news conference shortly aftmore
Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the wemore
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures before delivering remarks to the employees at the State Departmmore
Staff at the Fairfax newspaper The Age walk out in protest after the company announced a round of staff cuts, more
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez is splashed with Gatorade during an interview with NESN reportmore
Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/more
Farmers ride home on a tractor pulling an overloaded trailer full of straw in a village outside Faisalabad, Pamore
Kate and Gerry McCann arrive for a service to mark the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of their daughtermore
