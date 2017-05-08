Editors Choice Pictures
Nurses practice smiling with chopsticks in their mouths at a hospital in Handan, Hebei province, China. REUTERmore
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. more
Jose Lezcano aboard State of Honor (6) and John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) lead the field through thmore
Russian army planes rehearse before the World War II anniversary parade in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett enjoys an ice cream treat from Dairy Queen before the Berksmore
A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of police officers during a women's march to protest against President more
French National Front candidate Marine Le Pen exits a polling booth in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari applauds as he welcomes a group of Chibok girls, who were held captive fomore
A fan throws a chair at a riot police officer during clashes before the Greek Cup Final soccer game between PAmore
Newly ordained priests are seen next Pope Francis as he leads the Regina Coeli prayer in Saint Peter's Square more
People arriving for the MTV Movie and TV Awards cover up with umbrellas as a hail and rain storm passes over tmore
Former President Barack Obama speaks after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at thmore
A displaced Iraqi holds the body of his wife, who was killed during the fighting in Mosul, on a boat sailing tmore
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix as it makes its way towards Itamore
A young girl looks at artwork attributed to street artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of more
Pets get ready before running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Chief Jack Malia (2nd R) from the Imanourane Tribe holds photographs of Britain's Prince Philip as he sits nexmore
Rescuers gather near a site of a forest fire in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stmore
Supporters of French President Elect Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum after early results weremore
A member of the "Madamas e Caretos de Torre de Dona Chama" folk group performs during the parade of the 12th Imore
Canadian soldiers inspect a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A demonstrator holds up a flower in front of riot policemen during a women's march to protest against Presidenmore
Alexya Salvador, a Brazilian trans pastor, smokes a cigarette before a mass in Matanzas, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexanmore
Resident reenactors portraying the Zacapoaxtlas Indians fire a cannon over the others acting as French soldiermore
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, and opposition leader Maria Comore
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. more
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.