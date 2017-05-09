エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 9日 21:25 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Vmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 24
A woman walks out of a polling booth at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

A woman walks out of a polling booth at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A woman walks out of a polling booth at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
2 / 24
Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on �Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election� on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committeemore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on �Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election� on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
3 / 24
An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. Jorge Intriago/Courtesy Air National Guard/via REUTERS

An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Amore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. Jorge Intriago/Courtesy Air National Guard/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood of Ile Mercier, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood of Ile Mercier, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muscmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood of Ile Mercier, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
5 / 24
A boy works at a aluminum utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A boy works at a aluminum utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
A boy works at a aluminum utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 24
Outgoing French President Francois Hollande reaches out to touch President-elect Emmanuel Macron, as they attend a ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Outgoing French President Francois Hollande reaches out to touch President-elect Emmanuel Macron, as they attemore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Outgoing French President Francois Hollande reaches out to touch President-elect Emmanuel Macron, as they attend a ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
Close
7 / 24
Supporters of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, light up with their mobile phones during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Supporters of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, light up with their momore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Supporters of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, light up with their mobile phones during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 24
Women walk past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women walk past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Women walk past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
9 / 24
Latvia's Triana Park perform with the song "Line" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Latvia's Triana Park perform with the song "Line" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Latvia's Triana Park perform with the song "Line" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 24
Residents carry a man who was wounded when a car laden with explosives rammed into a cafeteria in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Residents carry a man who was wounded when a car laden with explosives rammed into a cafeteria in Somalia's camore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Residents carry a man who was wounded when a car laden with explosives rammed into a cafeteria in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
11 / 24
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies about potential Russian interference in the pmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
12 / 24
Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, walks past an outdoor chimney marked with "Pray and Obey" at the compound where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah. She is in the process of purchasing the compound. Picture taken May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Churchmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, walks past an outdoor chimney marked with "Pray and Obey" at the compound where he lived for several years, in Hildale, Utah. She is in the process of purchasing the compound. Picture taken May 3, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
13 / 24
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
14 / 24
Lola the sheep dog dressed as a Lion sits as The British & Irish Lions team of the Britain Rugby Union prepare for a team photo at London Hilton Syon Park. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Lola the sheep dog dressed as a Lion sits as The British & Irish Lions team of the Britain Rugby Union preparemore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Lola the sheep dog dressed as a Lion sits as The British & Irish Lions team of the Britain Rugby Union prepare for a team photo at London Hilton Syon Park. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Close
15 / 24
Former President Barack Obama stands onstage after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Former President Barack Obama stands onstage after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Former President Barack Obama stands onstage after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 24
Military police officers take position at an air base as opposition supporters clash with them while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Military police officers take position at an air base as opposition supporters clash with them while rallying more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Military police officers take position at an air base as opposition supporters clash with them while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 24
Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs with the song "Occidentali's Karma" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs with the song "Occidentali's Karma" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs with the song "Occidentali's Karma" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 24
Abu Fahad (2nd R) rests with colleges inside a workshop in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. The workshop uses plastic from bottles and other waste materials to produce liquid and gas fuels.The liquid is refined into gasoline, diesel and benzene fuels which are sold for domestic and commercial use. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Abu Fahad (2nd R) rests with colleges inside a workshop in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Abu Fahad (2nd R) rests with colleges inside a workshop in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. The workshop uses plastic from bottles and other waste materials to produce liquid and gas fuels.The liquid is refined into gasoline, diesel and benzene fuels which are sold for domestic and commercial use. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
19 / 24
The U.S. Airforce's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 after landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

The U.S. Airforce's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 after landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
The U.S. Airforce's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 after landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 24
Prosecutor John Pappas (L) reads as Judge Michael Bolden (R) takes notes as 30-year-old suspect Bampumim Teixeira is arraigned on two counts of murder in his hospital room at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. REUTERS/David L. Ryan/Pool

Prosecutor John Pappas (L) reads as Judge Michael Bolden (R) takes notes as 30-year-old suspect Bampumim Teixemore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Prosecutor John Pappas (L) reads as Judge Michael Bolden (R) takes notes as 30-year-old suspect Bampumim Teixeira is arraigned on two counts of murder in his hospital room at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. REUTERS/David L. Ryan/Pool
Close
21 / 24
Police officers are seen at an entrance of the Paris' Gare du Nord train station, Paris, France. Samuel Tardieu/Social Media/via REUTERS

Police officers are seen at an entrance of the Paris' Gare du Nord train station, Paris, France. Samuel Tarmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Police officers are seen at an entrance of the Paris' Gare du Nord train station, Paris, France. Samuel Tardieu/Social Media/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 24
A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College near Reading. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College nearmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College near Reading. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 24
People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two, march in a parade during Victory Day commemorations in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two, march in a parade during Victomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two, march in a parade during Victory Day commemorations in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 05月 9日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 05月 6日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 05月 5日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 05月 5日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング