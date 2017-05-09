Editors Choice Pictures
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Vmore
A woman walks out of a polling booth at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTEmore
Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committeemore
An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Amore
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood of Ile Mercier, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muscmore
A boy works at a aluminum utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Outgoing French President Francois Hollande reaches out to touch President-elect Emmanuel Macron, as they attemore
Supporters of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, light up with their momore
Women walk past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salmore
Latvia's Triana Park perform with the song "Line" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rmore
Residents carry a man who was wounded when a car laden with explosives rammed into a cafeteria in Somalia's camore
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies about potential Russian interference in the pmore
Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Churchmore
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Lola the sheep dog dressed as a Lion sits as The British & Irish Lions team of the Britain Rugby Union preparemore
Former President Barack Obama stands onstage after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremomore
Military police officers take position at an air base as opposition supporters clash with them while rallying more
Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs with the song "Occidentali's Karma" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017more
Abu Fahad (2nd R) rests with colleges inside a workshop in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damamore
The U.S. Airforce's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 after landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle more
Prosecutor John Pappas (L) reads as Judge Michael Bolden (R) takes notes as 30-year-old suspect Bampumim Teixemore
Police officers are seen at an entrance of the Paris' Gare du Nord train station, Paris, France. Samuel Tarmore
A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College nearmore
People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two, march in a parade during Victomore
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.