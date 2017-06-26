Editors Choice Pictures
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neigmore
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garmore
People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forcesmore
A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Monmore
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Teamore
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao Countymore
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain. more
White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Natiomore
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in themore
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pontmore
Yemeni-American Muslim Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home more
An Islamic State prisoner, who was pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dimore
Honduran migrants Raul Contreras, his mother Daysi Alas (C) and step-father Ananin Cruz, who are seeking refugmore
Six month old Palestinian American Waleed Shehadeh rests on a blanket as he is photographed by family members more
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forcesmore
Elvis double Grahame Patrick drinks a beer after the Stars in Concert show, at the Estrel Hotel in Berlin, Germore
A man rides on a tractor while helping to put out a forest fire near Donana National Park in Mazagon, southernmore
Spanish assistant bullfighter gives the "coup de grace" with a dagger to a bull during San Isidro's bullfightimore
A body of a victim of drug-related shooting by unidentified men riding on motorcycles lies inside a vehicle atmore
Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in more
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, flies over fireworks during the start of The Bridge 2017, a tranmore
Muslim women prepare to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plays with a dog during the television talk show "Porta a Portmore
Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britainmore
An Afghan boy looks through the scope of a toy gun, as other children ride on swings during the first day of tmore
Demonstrators destroy concrete to throw its pieces against riot security forces as they gather in front of an more
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl who fled from clashes is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lamore
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure followinmore
A demonstrator stands on top of a truck set on fire to build a barricade while rallying against Venezuela's Prmore
