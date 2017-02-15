Editor's Choice Pictures

エディション:
A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Haitian migrants talk through a window at an Evangelical Church, being used as a shelter for stranded immigrants on their way to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Haitian migrants talk through a window at an Evangelical Church, being used as a shelter for stranded immigrants on their way to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) is greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) is greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
U.S. wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of President Donald Trump, poses for a photo after a wrestling fight at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
U.S. wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, role-playing as a fan of President Donald Trump, poses for a photo after a wrestling fight at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, poses for a selfie with models backstage before presenting creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, poses for a selfie with models backstage before presenting creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS
A woman cancer patient waits at a cancer treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
A woman cancer patient waits at a cancer treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A rainbow is seen over a concrete barrier in Netiv Haasara, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
A rainbow is seen over a concrete barrier in Netiv Haasara, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A vacant Walmart is pictured as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
A vacant Walmart is pictured as water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Two women react as the wind blows their hair around while walking on the street in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Two women react as the wind blows their hair around while walking on the street in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Handout photo provided to Reuters on February 13, 2017, by Human Rights Watch claiming to show remnant of a yellow gas cylinder found in Masaken Hanano, Aleppo, after a chlorine attack on November 18, 2016. Courtesy of Human Rights Watch/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Handout photo provided to Reuters on February 13, 2017, by Human Rights Watch claiming to show remnant of a yellow gas cylinder found in Masaken Hanano, Aleppo, after a chlorine attack on November 18, 2016. Courtesy of Human Rights Watch/Handout via REUTERS
Cranes hoist the frame of a bus which crashed after an accident on a highway in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Cranes hoist the frame of a bus which crashed after an accident on a highway in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man walks inside the Baron Hotel in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
A man walks inside the Baron Hotel in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Students walk through hearts-shape displays a day before Valentine's Day in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Students walk through hearts-shape displays a day before Valentine's Day in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A model presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by women from the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
A model presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by women from the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Visitors look at a 7000-year old Neolithic statuette on temporary display at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Visitors look at a 7000-year old Neolithic statuette on temporary display at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Macedonian Army and Police special forces perform an exercise after finishing their three-week training with the U.S. Navy Seals in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Macedonian Army and Police special forces perform an exercise after finishing their three-week training with the U.S. Navy Seals in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Window cleaners work on the facade of the European Union Council building in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Window cleaners work on the facade of the European Union Council building in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Parts of a bulldozer are seen at a farm in the town of Basheeqa, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Parts of a bulldozer are seen at a farm in the town of Basheeqa, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People drive and ride amid the smog in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
People drive and ride amid the smog in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Bichon Frise stands on a grooming table in the benching area before competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
A Bichon Frise stands on a grooming table in the benching area before competition at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Skycat Wingwalkers from the Scandinavian Airshow perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
Skycat Wingwalkers from the Scandinavian Airshow perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
