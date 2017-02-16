Editor's Choice Pictures
New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for nmore
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anmore
Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bankmore
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steamore
Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017more
A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibrahemore
First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the Afrmore
A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Rmore
An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company more
The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to thmore
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mountemore
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as thmore
A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream frmore
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulmore
A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Mamore
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie (C), his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spimore
A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police armoured personnel carrier and at the same time tear gas canismore
A man stands in front of a monument to servicemen killed during the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan, omore
A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her momore
A United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) peacekeeping soldier stands guard as children walk by during more
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradeshmore
Female inmates cheer after receiving rose flowers intended for Valentine's Day, during a celebration dubbed "lmore
Mourners carry the coffin of a protester who was killed in Saturday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funemore
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a team building excercise with cadets during a vismore
Aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg. Courtmore
A killed wolf is seen in a bag in the village of Khrapkovo, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Brussels Griffon relaxes on its owner's lap backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New more
Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Gmore
Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York more
A street vendor carries her goods as she walks in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Cmore
A Brazilian navy soldier patrols the Ipanema Beach before carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTmore
A female protester holding a photo of Shi'ite scholar Isa Qassim as she confronts riot police armoured personnmore
次のスライドショー
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.