写真 | 2017年 02月 17日 22:10 JST

Editor's Choice Pictures

Iraqi newlyweds, who fled Mosul, Hussain Zeeno Zannun (R) 26, and Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during their wedding party at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Iraqi newlyweds, who fled Mosul, Hussain Zeeno Zannun (R) 26, and Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during their wedding party at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
1 / 24
A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2 / 24
Nyagonga Machul, 38, embraces her children (L-R) Nyameer Mario, 6, Nyawan Mario, 4, Ruai Mario, 10, and Machiey Mario, 8, after being reunited with them at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP) in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
Nyagonga Machul, 38, embraces her children (L-R) Nyameer Mario, 6, Nyawan Mario, 4, Ruai Mario, 10, and Machiey Mario, 8, after being reunited with them at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP) in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
3 / 24
African migrants react as they arrive at the CETI, the short-stay immigrant centre, after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
African migrants react as they arrive at the CETI, the short-stay immigrant centre, after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
4 / 24
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
5 / 24
Assistants of businessman Vitaly Yan-Vin-Tin (not pictured) work on a polyurethane and fibreglass sculpture of a dinosaur in the Siberian village of Beryozovka outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The Yan-Vin-Tin Sculptures Workshop produces various sculptures made of bronze, clay, fiber-reinforced concrete, fibreglass and other materials for the decoration of city parks, private manors and interiors. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Assistants of businessman Vitaly Yan-Vin-Tin (not pictured) work on a polyurethane and fibreglass sculpture of a dinosaur in the Siberian village of Beryozovka outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The Yan-Vin-Tin Sculptures Workshop produces various sculptures made of bronze, clay, fiber-reinforced concrete, fibreglass and other materials for the decoration of city parks, private manors and interiors. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
6 / 24
A seal performs during the presentation of the new show "Water and Fire" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A seal performs during the presentation of the new show "Water and Fire" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
7 / 24
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8 / 24
Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
9 / 24
Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hannah Photography

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hannah Photography
10 / 24
A Palestinian girl walks outside her family house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
A Palestinian girl walks outside her family house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
11 / 24
A guest photographs a display during the annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A guest photographs a display during the annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
12 / 24
A man walks on a bridge crossing over the Besor stream on a rainy day, near Kibbutz Tze'elim in Israel's southern Negev desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
A man walks on a bridge crossing over the Besor stream on a rainy day, near Kibbutz Tze'elim in Israel's southern Negev desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
13 / 24
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
14 / 24
People and rescue team members gather by buildings which collapsed following a landslide in Auquisamana district in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
People and rescue team members gather by buildings which collapsed following a landslide in Auquisamana district in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
15 / 24
Actress Isabel Zuaa (L-R), actors Julio Machado and Welket Bungue pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Joaquim' at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
Actress Isabel Zuaa (L-R), actors Julio Machado and Welket Bungue pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Joaquim' at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
16 / 24
A child sit on a chair as flood hit his house at Sidakaton district in Tegal, Indonesia, Central Java province. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
A child sit on a chair as flood hit his house at Sidakaton district in Tegal, Indonesia, Central Java province. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/ via REUTERS
17 / 24
President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
18 / 24
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
19 / 24
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault wait for a group photo of G-20 foreign ministers during a meeting at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS / Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault wait for a group photo of G-20 foreign ministers during a meeting at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS / Brendan Smialowski/Pool
20 / 24
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
21 / 24
The Yakovlevs team performs during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
The Yakovlevs team performs during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
22 / 24
Buddhist monks chant inside Dhammakaya temple while police block access to the place in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
Buddhist monks chant inside Dhammakaya temple while police block access to the place in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
23 / 24
A model presents a creation from Roberto Verino's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 Friday
A model presents a creation from Roberto Verino's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
24 / 24
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 02月 17日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 02月 16日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 02月 15日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 02月 14日

