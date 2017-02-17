Editor's Choice Pictures

Assistants of businessman Vitaly Yan-Vin-Tin (not pictured) work on a polyurethane and fibreglass sculpture of a dinosaur in the Siberian village of Beryozovka outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The Yan-Vin-Tin Sculptures Workshop produces various sculptures made of bronze, clay, fiber-reinforced concrete, fibreglass and other materials for the decoration of city parks, private manors and interiors. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

