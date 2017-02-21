Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, rejects a headscarf for her meeting with Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian in Beirut, Lebanon.

2017年 2月 21日
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, rejects a headscarf for her meeting with Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria is embraced by his mother at the start of is sentencing hearing at a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel.

2017年 2月 21日
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria is embraced by his mother at the start of is sentencing hearing at a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool
Emergency services personnel are seen at the scene of a plane crash in Essendon in Melbourne, Australia.

2017年 2月 21日
Emergency services personnel are seen at the scene of a plane crash in Essendon in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS
Iraqi rapid response forces advancing towards south of Mosul are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle, Iraq.

2017年 2月 21日
Iraqi rapid response forces advancing towards south of Mosul are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits beside a fire after smearing his body with ashes at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple, ahead of the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal.

2017年 2月 21日
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits beside a fire after smearing his body with ashes at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple, ahead of the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A soldier stands guard as voluteers collect remains of the walls and doors around the site of a blast at the courthouse in Charsadda, Pakistan.

2017年 2月 21日
A soldier stands guard as voluteers collect remains of the walls and doors around the site of a blast at the courthouse in Charsadda, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A papier mache caricature depicting President Trump is pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany.

2017年 2月 21日
A papier mache caricature depicting President Trump is pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A boy moves away as a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity State, northern South Sudan.

2017年 2月 20日
A boy moves away as a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity State, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show (circled in red) a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam being accosted by a woman in a white shirt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on February 13, 2017.

2017年 2月 20日
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show (circled in red) a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam being accosted by a woman in a white shirt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on February 13, 2017. FUJITV/via Reuters TV
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation during London Fashion Week in London, Britain.

2017年 2月 20日
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation during London Fashion Week in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Independence Monument is illuminated during commemorations of the third anniversary of the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, in central Kiev, Ukraine.

2017年 2月 21日
The Independence Monument is illuminated during commemorations of the third anniversary of the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Turkish soldiers accused of attempting to assassinate President Tayyip Erdogan on the night of the failed July 15 coup are escorted by gendarmes as they arrive at the court in Mugla, Turkey.

2017年 2月 21日
Turkish soldiers accused of attempting to assassinate President Tayyip Erdogan on the night of the failed July 15 coup are escorted by gendarmes as they arrive at the court in Mugla, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A man shaves his face on the balcony of his house at a market area in Kolkata, India.

2017年 2月 21日
A man shaves his face on the balcony of his house at a market area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
President Trump shakes hands with his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

2017年 2月 21日
President Trump shakes hands with his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The parents of Palestinian Abd Elfatah Ashareef watch a TV broadcast of the sentencing hearing of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, at their house in the West Bank City of Hebron.

2017年 2月 21日
The parents of Palestinian Abd Elfatah Ashareef watch a TV broadcast of the sentencing hearing of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, at their house in the West Bank City of Hebron. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Women wait in line during a UNICEF supported mobile health clinic in the village of Rubkuai, Unity State, South Sudan.

2017年 2月 20日
Women wait in line during a UNICEF supported mobile health clinic in the village of Rubkuai, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Dhammakaya temple Buddhist monks scuffle with police after they defied police orders to leave the temple grounds to enable police to seek out their former abbot in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

2017年 2月 20日
Dhammakaya temple Buddhist monks scuffle with police after they defied police orders to leave the temple grounds to enable police to seek out their former abbot in Pathum Thani, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer
Food is laid out on a table at a soup kitchen run by the Orthodox church in Athens, Greece.

2017年 2月 21日
Food is laid out on a table at a soup kitchen run by the Orthodox church in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

2017年 2月 20日
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A woman wearing a U.S. flag hijab is pictured during an "I am Muslim Too" rally in Times Square, Manhattan.

2017年 2月 20日
A woman wearing a U.S. flag hijab is pictured during an "I am Muslim Too" rally in Times Square, Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform during Maslenitsa celebrations, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter celebrated with pancake eating and shows of strength, at their base in Minsk, Belarus.

2017年 2月 19日
Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform during Maslenitsa celebrations, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter celebrated with pancake eating and shows of strength, at their base in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa.

2017年 2月 19日
A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/James Oatway
Aircrafts perform during a military show at the opening ceremony of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

2017年 2月 19日
Aircrafts perform during a military show at the opening ceremony of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Stringer
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. attempts a dunk over his teammates in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

2017年 2月 19日
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. attempts a dunk over his teammates in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong in a photo released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters. Doan was arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

2017年 2月 19日
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong in a photo released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters. Doan was arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Royal Malaysia Police
