写真 | 2017年 02月 23日 09:00 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Neighbours of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the Muslim cleric known as "The Blind Sheik" who was convicted of conspiracy in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in New York, watch his funeral outside the Grand Mosque at El Gamalia village in Mansoura city northo of in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Members of "Mr Erbil", a group consisting of young fashionable Kurdish men, pose in Erbil, Iraq. According to its members, Mr Erbil is the first ''gentlemen's club'' in the region, and members regularly gather for photoshoots wearing outfits to promote the creations of local craftsmen.. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
A riot policeman tries to detain a protester during a rally marking the anniversary of the death of union leader Juan Pablo Jimenez, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Journalist are see reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
A man pulls a wheelbarrow as he passes next to a pile of garbage in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
A Russian Soyuz booster rocket, carrying the Progress cargo space craft, blasts off for the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Sergei Sergeev/Russian State Space Corporation

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Goalkeeper Jackson Follmann, who survived when the plane carrying Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense crashed, talks with Dr. Jose Carvalho as they try on a prosthetic leg in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS//Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Vehicles are seen partially submerged in flood water after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
A Syrian Democratic Forces female fighter adjusts a mortar in northern Deir al-Zor province ahead of an offensive against Islamic State militants, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack on Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Zoo keepers walk with giant panda Bao Bao as she is carried in a crate to be transported to her new home in China from the National Zoo in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
The dead body of a migrant is seen washed up on a beach in the western coastal city of Sabratha, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
An investigator is seen inside a gas cylinder delivery truck with bullet holes in the windscreen after police fired shots to stop the driver, whom they say had stolen the truck and was driving against traffic, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
Models pose backstage of the Isa Arfen presentation during London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters take part in the so-called March of Dignity, marking the third anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
French President Francois Hollande looks from a window of the cockpit of a high-speed train TGV at the Alstom factory in Belfort, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Commuters ride on a trolley along a railroad track in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe reads a card during his 93rd birthday celebrations in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
Forest fire as seen near palm oil plantation at Tanah Putih district in Rokan Hilir, Indonesia Riau province. Antara Foto/FB Anggoro via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
Milo Yiannopoulos addresses the media during a news conference in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Mourners shout anti-government slogans while holding photos of Abdulla Al Ajooz, who according to local media died when police attempted to detain him, during his funeral procession in the village of Nawidarat south of Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Wigan's Callum Connolly and teammates look dejected after their match against Queens Park Rangers. Action Images / Tony O'Brien Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
The Oceti Sakowin protest camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Governor Doug Burgum and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have set a deadline for demonstrators to vacate and cleanup the camp. North Dakota Joint Information Center/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate from the CREO party, greets supporters outside the electoral council headquarters, in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
A wild leopard takes refuge in a treetop after it was found wandering at Gothatar in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 2月 21日 Tuesday
Crone gallery workers set up the artwork by artist Clemens Krauss during the international contemporary art fair ARCO in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
スライドショーランキング