Editor's Choice Pictures
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
U.S. President Donald Trump and Neil Gorsuch (L) smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice omore
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Yearmore
A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is detained in front of Trump Tower during a protest against President Donalmore
A Boeing 747-400 Super Tanker from the U.S. drops water to extinguish wildfires in Chile's central-south regiomore
A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omarmore
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Qmore
Demonstrators that include mostly medical students protest a proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act in Newmore
A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonmore
Khudeeda Rashowka Naif and his family, from a minority Yazidi community, stand outside a tent at a refugee cammore
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic Stamore
President Trump signs an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Ovamore
An American Hairless Terrier licks it's nose after being introduced as one of the new breeds allowed to competmore
Demonstrators shut down the traffic loops at LAX International Airport and yell slogans during a protest againmore
The Royal Castle is seen a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally against President Donald Trump's travel ban outside tmore
A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement onmore
A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of south western Algeria. In a spemore
Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanised infantry brigade participate in a military drill more
Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land during the 23rd more
Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. Bell carrying dancersmore
The cast of "Stranger Things" poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Dmore
Supporters carry the coffin of Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Mymore
A rickshaw driver looks out the windshield as he drives onto the highway in Mardan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Azmore
Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants, lie in the library of the University of Mosulmore
Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTmore
A woman stands on a damaged balcony in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
次のスライドショー
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
