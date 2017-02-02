Editor's Choice Pictures
An anti-government demonstrator walks past a bus burning after a clash with riot policemen, during a protest amore
A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers fromore
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTEmore
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Banmore
A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump and Neil Gorsuch smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the Supreme Comore
Israeli police remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from tmore
General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic Stamore
An office building is photographed from a tourist platform early evening in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfmore
Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is detained in front of Trump Tower during a protest against President Trumpmore
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Yearmore
A bull savar (jockey) guides his bulls as he competes in a bull race in Pind Sultani, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren more
A Boeing 747-400 Super Tanker from the U.S. drops water to extinguish wildfires in Chile's central-south regiomore
People on a tube ride a slide covered with snow during the Ice and Snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijingmore
An ethnic 'Kam' (also known as Dong) man pulls a live chicken during a traditional wedding ritual known as themore
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds his Australian Open trophy as he is welcomed by a fan upon his arrival at Zumore
Miners are evacuated from under the Zasyadko mine after shelling caused a power-cut, in the rebel-held city ofmore
Devotees gather around the fire near the bank of the Triveni River to keep themselves warm after taking a holymore
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China'smore
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People gather outside the Federal Building to protest against President Trump's executive order travel ban in more
Displaced families who fled from fighting with Islamic State militants arrive at Hashid Shaabi, or Popular Mobmore
Larry the Downing Street cat sits on the doorstep to number 10 as members of cabinet arrive for their weekly mmore
Loved ones and mourners surround the coffins of Maximo Pepito (L), 49, and his brother Marlon Pepito, 42, victmore
Greenpeace activists climb the Golden Victoria monument on top of the Victory Column and install a banner "Bremore
President Trump arrives to announce his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the empty associate justice seat of themore
