エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 3日 10:50 JST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
1 / 38
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City.more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 38
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 38
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 38
Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 38
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 38
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 38
Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 38
Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival atmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 38
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictumore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 38
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
11 / 38
Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of U.S. Presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 38
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
13 / 38
Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 3日 Friday
Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 38
An anti-government demonstrator walks past a bus burning after a clash with riot policemen, during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An anti-government demonstrator walks past a bus burning after a clash with riot policemen, during a protest amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
An anti-government demonstrator walks past a bus burning after a clash with riot policemen, during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 38
A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
16 / 38
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 38
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers fromore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 38
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China'smore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 38
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
20 / 38
Democrat seats are empty during a boycott of the Senate Finance Committee executive session on the nomination of Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democrat seats are empty during a boycott of the Senate Finance Committee executive session on the nomination more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Democrat seats are empty during a boycott of the Senate Finance Committee executive session on the nomination of Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 38
President Donald Trump reacts during the swearing in ceremony for new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd R) accompanied by his wife Renda St. Clair (R) and Vice President Mike Pence at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts during the swearing in ceremony for new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
President Donald Trump reacts during the swearing in ceremony for new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd R) accompanied by his wife Renda St. Clair (R) and Vice President Mike Pence at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
22 / 38
A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest, Romore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
23 / 38
Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, is surrounded by journalists as she visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidentiamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, is surrounded by journalists as she visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
24 / 38
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
25 / 38
A monk holds candles as nuns, monks and supporters of the Greek schismatic Esphigmenou monastery hold candles and chant ecclesiastic hymns as they take part in a rally outside the parliament to protest a Greek court decision to jail the monastery's abbott Methodios for 20 years, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A monk holds candles as nuns, monks and supporters of the Greek schismatic Esphigmenou monastery hold candles more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A monk holds candles as nuns, monks and supporters of the Greek schismatic Esphigmenou monastery hold candles and chant ecclesiastic hymns as they take part in a rally outside the parliament to protest a Greek court decision to jail the monastery's abbott Methodios for 20 years, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
26 / 38
A local resident eats a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident eats a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the governmentmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
A local resident eats a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
27 / 38
President Donald Trump attends a meeting regarding the supreme court nomination, accompanied by Wayne LaPierre (R), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association and Paula White (L) from the New Christian Destiny Center at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump attends a meeting regarding the supreme court nomination, accompanied by Wayne LaPierremore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
President Donald Trump attends a meeting regarding the supreme court nomination, accompanied by Wayne LaPierre (R), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association and Paula White (L) from the New Christian Destiny Center at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
28 / 38
Peruvian soldiers help remove mud from affected houses after a landslide in San Juan de Lurigancho distritct in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Peruvian soldiers help remove mud from affected houses after a landslide in San Juan de Lurigancho distritct imore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Peruvian soldiers help remove mud from affected houses after a landslide in San Juan de Lurigancho distritct in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
29 / 38
Francois Fillon (C), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Francois Fillon (C), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidenmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Francois Fillon (C), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
30 / 38
Israeli policemen try to remove pro-settlement activists from a house during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli policemen try to remove pro-settlement activists from a house during an operation by Israeli forces tomore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Israeli policemen try to remove pro-settlement activists from a house during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
31 / 38
People play on a snow-covered field in in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

People play on a snow-covered field in in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
People play on a snow-covered field in in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
32 / 38
A picture shows Pooh the cat using his two bionic legs in Sofia's Central Vet Clinic, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A picture shows Pooh the cat using his two bionic legs in Sofia's Central Vet Clinic, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyanmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
A picture shows Pooh the cat using his two bionic legs in Sofia's Central Vet Clinic, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
33 / 38
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) poses for a selfie with a worker following an event marking the completion of masonry work on West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) poses for a selfie with a worker following an event marking the commore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) poses for a selfie with a worker following an event marking the completion of masonry work on West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
34 / 38
A boy refreshes two women relaxing at an artificial pond known as piscinao, or big pool, in the northern suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A boy refreshes two women relaxing at an artificial pond known as piscinao, or big pool, in the northern suburmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
A boy refreshes two women relaxing at an artificial pond known as piscinao, or big pool, in the northern suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
35 / 38
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank early morning. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Banmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank early morning. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
36 / 38
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated phomore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
37 / 38
People ride in electric toy tanks in Taoranting park on the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People ride in electric toy tanks in Taoranting park on the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Beimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 2日 Thursday
People ride in electric toy tanks in Taoranting park on the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
38 / 38
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 02月 2日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 02月 1日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 01月 31日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 01月 31日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング