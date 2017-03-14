Editors Choice Pictures
Refugees who fled fighting in neighboring Myanmar use a mobile in the house of a relative in the village of Bamore
A woman demonstrates AquaCAVE, a system that augments swimming environment with immersive surrounded-screen vimore
Rescue workers watch as excavators dig into a pile of garbage in search of missing people following a landslidmore
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Lmore
A woman attends the International Beauty Show New York at Javits Center in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police officers draw their weapons during a protest, following a release of previously undisclosed video of Mimore
A survivor reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
President Donald Trump holds up a card made by a child and given to him by an attendee of a healthcare meetingmore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to move to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic Stmore
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rottemore
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbamore
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garmore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamimore
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party campaigns near a cat in Heerlan, Netherlands. REUTERmore
Thai mahouts take part in an elephant fighting demonstration during Thailand's national elephant day celebratimore
Rescuers assist injured men from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Sommore
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Hong Kong Chief Executive, vice-chairman of the National Commitmore
An internally displaced Somali man eats a maize meal from the United Nations World Food Program feeding programore
Protesters light fireworks as they celebrate the impeachment of South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye at amore
A model is prepared backstage before the Valentim Quaresma Fall/Winter 2017/18 collection show during Lisbon Fmore
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holidaymore
A displaced Iraqi man who had fled his home has his beard shaved outside Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Imore
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for more
Iraqi rapid response force members inspect a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselvesmore
Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale stand along a public street more
Show host John Cena gets slimed at the 2017 Kids� Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Participants observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Jmore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in westermore
Singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their children at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential electiomore
A man looks at a bus, which drove into a parade of pedestrians, parked in the police station of Gonaives, Haitmore
Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English Setter, during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birminghmore
A displaced Iraqi boy sits in front of a destroyed building as he waits to get into Hamam al-Alil camp, south more
