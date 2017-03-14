エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 14日 09:55 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

Refugees who fled fighting in neighboring Myanmar use a mobile in the house of a relative in the village of Baiyan near Nansan in the Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Refugees who fled fighting in neighboring Myanmar use a mobile in the house of a relative in the village of Bamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Refugees who fled fighting in neighboring Myanmar use a mobile in the house of a relative in the village of Baiyan near Nansan in the Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 33
A woman demonstrates AquaCAVE, a system that augments swimming environment with immersive surrounded-screen virtual reality to enhance the swimming experience, during an demonstration event organized by Sony Corp.'s human augmentation research project with the University of Tokyo, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman demonstrates AquaCAVE, a system that augments swimming environment with immersive surrounded-screen vimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A woman demonstrates AquaCAVE, a system that augments swimming environment with immersive surrounded-screen virtual reality to enhance the swimming experience, during an demonstration event organized by Sony Corp.'s human augmentation research project with the University of Tokyo, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 33
Rescue workers watch as excavators dig into a pile of garbage in search of missing people following a landslide when a mound of trash collapsed on an informal settlement at the Koshe garbage dump in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Rescue workers watch as excavators dig into a pile of garbage in search of missing people following a landslidmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
Rescue workers watch as excavators dig into a pile of garbage in search of missing people following a landslide when a mound of trash collapsed on an informal settlement at the Koshe garbage dump in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
3 / 33
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party take part in the "EenVandaag" debate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Lmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party take part in the "EenVandaag" debate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 33
A woman attends the International Beauty Show New York at Javits Center in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman attends the International Beauty Show New York at Javits Center in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A woman attends the International Beauty Show New York at Javits Center in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 33
Police officers draw their weapons during a protest, following a release of previously undisclosed video of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Police officers draw their weapons during a protest, following a release of previously undisclosed video of Mimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
Police officers draw their weapons during a protest, following a release of previously undisclosed video of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
6 / 33
A survivor reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A survivor reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A survivor reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
7 / 33
President Donald Trump holds up a card made by a child and given to him by an attendee of a healthcare meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump holds up a card made by a child and given to him by an attendee of a healthcare meetingmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
President Donald Trump holds up a card made by a child and given to him by an attendee of a healthcare meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 33
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to move to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to move to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic Stmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to move to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 33
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rottemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 33
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
11 / 33
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
12 / 33
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
13 / 33
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party campaigns near a cat in Heerlan, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party campaigns near a cat in Heerlan, Netherlands. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party campaigns near a cat in Heerlan, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
14 / 33
Thai mahouts take part in an elephant fighting demonstration during Thailand's national elephant day celebration in the ancient city of Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thai mahouts take part in an elephant fighting demonstration during Thailand's national elephant day celebratimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Thai mahouts take part in an elephant fighting demonstration during Thailand's national elephant day celebration in the ancient city of Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
15 / 33
Rescuers assist injured men from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Rescuers assist injured men from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Sommore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Rescuers assist injured men from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
16 / 33
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Hong Kong Chief Executive, vice-chairman of the National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Leung Chun-ying, during the closing session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Hong Kong Chief Executive, vice-chairman of the National Commitmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Hong Kong Chief Executive, vice-chairman of the National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Leung Chun-ying, during the closing session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 33
An internally displaced Somali man eats a maize meal from the United Nations World Food Program feeding program at the Sorrdo camp in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

An internally displaced Somali man eats a maize meal from the United Nations World Food Program feeding programore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
An internally displaced Somali man eats a maize meal from the United Nations World Food Program feeding program at the Sorrdo camp in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
18 / 33
Protesters light fireworks as they celebrate the impeachment of South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye at a rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Protesters light fireworks as they celebrate the impeachment of South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye at amore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
Protesters light fireworks as they celebrate the impeachment of South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye at a rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 33
A model is prepared backstage before the Valentim Quaresma Fall/Winter 2017/18 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A model is prepared backstage before the Valentim Quaresma Fall/Winter 2017/18 collection show during Lisbon Fmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A model is prepared backstage before the Valentim Quaresma Fall/Winter 2017/18 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
20 / 33
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holidaymore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 33
A displaced Iraqi man who had fled his home has his beard shaved outside Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi man who had fled his home has his beard shaved outside Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Imore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
A displaced Iraqi man who had fled his home has his beard shaved outside Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
22 / 33
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for over seven years at her home in Saint-Omer, northern France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for over seven years at her home in Saint-Omer, northern France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
23 / 33
Iraqi rapid response force members inspect a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015, during a battle against the militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi rapid response force members inspect a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselvesmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
Iraqi rapid response force members inspect a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015, during a battle against the militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
24 / 33
Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale stand along a public street during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale stand along a public street more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale stand along a public street during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 33
Show host John Cena gets slimed at the 2017 Kids� Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host John Cena gets slimed at the 2017 Kids� Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Show host John Cena gets slimed at the 2017 Kids� Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 33
Participants observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a rally in Tokyo, to mark the sixth-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Participants observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Jmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
Participants observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a rally in Tokyo, to mark the sixth-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
27 / 33
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in westermore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
28 / 33
Singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their children at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their children at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their children at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 33
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, is framed by fireworks as she attends a political rally in Chateauroux, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential electiomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, is framed by fireworks as she attends a political rally in Chateauroux, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
30 / 33
A man looks at a bus, which drove into a parade of pedestrians, parked in the police station of Gonaives, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man looks at a bus, which drove into a parade of pedestrians, parked in the police station of Gonaives, Haitmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 Monday
A man looks at a bus, which drove into a parade of pedestrians, parked in the police station of Gonaives, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
31 / 33
Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English Setter, during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English Setter, during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birminghmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 11日 Saturday
Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English Setter, during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
32 / 33
A displaced Iraqi boy sits in front of a destroyed building as he waits to get into Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi boy sits in front of a destroyed building as he waits to get into Hamam al-Alil camp, south more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 Sunday
A displaced Iraqi boy sits in front of a destroyed building as he waits to get into Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
33 / 33
もう一度見る
次を見る
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

次のスライドショー

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 03月 11日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 03月 10日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 03月 10日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 03月 9日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング